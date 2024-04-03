6 heartwarming must-watch movies like Dear Zindagi

Dear Zindagi is one of the most touching and relatable Hindi movies in recent times. Revolving around Kaira, a budding cinematographer, the film takes viewers on her journey in which she is discontent with her life and takes help from a psychologist, Dr Jug. Presented below is a list of a few more movies like Dear Zindagi, which will move you with their emotional and heartwarming narratives.

6 movies like Dear Zindagi that will warm your heart:



1. Chhichhore (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins

2 hours 23 mins IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin

Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Writer: Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra

Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Chhichhore is one of the movies like Dear Zindagi which touches upon the importance of mental health. In the story, the protagonist Anirudh deals with a tragic experience related to his son, who is unable to take the pressure of failing the JEE entrance examination. Anirudh then recounts his own heartfelt journey of his college days with his group of friends.

2. Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins

2 hours 17 mins IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Family/Drama Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor

Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor Director: Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra Writer: Shakun Batra, Ayesha Devitre

Shakun Batra, Ayesha Devitre Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

If you’re searching for more movies like Dear Zindagi, Kapoor & Sons makes for a perfect watch. It is a drama revolving around a family with various conflicts. Just like Kaira deals with familial problems in Dear Zindagi, here, two estranged brothers Arjun and Rahul go through an intense emotional journey when they return home to visit their sick grandfather.

3. Tamasha (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Drama/Romance

Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/ZEE5

Tamasha is one of the most popular Bollywood films in recent times, especially among the youth. It can be also counted as a similar movie to Dear Zindagi since it is a coming-of-age film about Ved, who suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder. Tamasha is about Ved’s love story with Tara as well as his attempts to discover his true self.

4. 3 Idiots (2009)

Running Time: 2 hours 44 mins

2 hours 44 mins IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani

Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi

Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3 Idiots is considered a comfort movie by many cinema enthusiasts. In the film, Farhan and Raju meet Rancho, who has a unique perspective on life. Revolving around the three friends and their years in a top engineering college, the heartwarming movie also touches upon the mental pressures faced by students due to the education system.

5. Wake Up Sid (2009)

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak

Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar

Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Wake Up Sid is one of the films like Dear Zindagi which will uplift your mood anytime. In this movie, Sid, a spoilt and careless character, discovers his true purpose in life and the importance of responsibility from Aisha, the new girl in the city. While Sid discovers his potential, Aisha works towards her goal of becoming a writer.

6. Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins

2 hours 42 mins IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Family/Drama Movie Star Cast: Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Tanya Chheda

Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Tanya Chheda Director: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan Writer: Amole Gupte

Amole Gupte Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Taare Zameen Par is another great option to add to your watchlist if you’re on the lookout for more Indian movies like Dear Zindagi. The tale is centered around Ishaan, a young boy who is consistently poor in academics and has to deal with criticism from his parents. As they send him to a boarding school, an art teacher realizes Ishaan’s condition of dyslexia and vows to help him.

More about Dear Zindagi

Dear Zindagi, the slice-of-life drama film, was released in 2016. Directed by Gauri Shinde, and produced by Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, and Gauri Shinde, the movie received great reviews from critics and also emerged as a commercial success. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role of Kaira, the film marked her first on-screen collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Dear Zindagi is currently available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

