Ritesh Agarwal is the youngest Shark on the judges’ panel of Shark Tank India 3. Although he is a new face this season, the Shark has garnered immense popularity for his humble nature and wise words to the pitchers. Recently, Ritesh Agarwal took to his official social media handle and shared the universal truth about being an entrepreneur quoting another wise man’s words, Ranchoddas Shamaldas Chanchad. Check out what he has to say.

Ritesh Agarwal quotes Aamir Khan’s quote from 3 Idiots

The Shark Tank India 3 judge maintains an active presence on social media and often shares his insights on the world of business and his learning from the show. Last night, he penned some words of wisdom on the universal truth of being an entrepreneur. For this, the Shark quoted the famous words of Aamir Khan’s character from 3 Idiots, Ranchoddas Shamaldas Chanchad.

Agarwal wrote in his post, “There is a universal truth about being an entrepreneur. Your success is always about your ability (Kabiliyat) and not about luck("Qismat") In the words of Aamir Khan in 3 idiots "Kaabil bano, Kamyaabi jhak maarke tumhaare peeche aayegi".

Check out Ritesh Agarwal’s post below:

The caption is accompanied by a clip from one of the episodes of Shark Tank India 3 where the Shark is heard telling the Pitchers, “Mera genuine belief hain ki karobar mein kismaat nahi kabiliyat ki zaroorat hain, hope se ye business banega nahi. (I believe in business, you don’t need luck, but skills. This business won’t be built on hope).”

Shark Tank India 3 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 PM on SONY LIV. After two successful seasons, the third season premiered on January 22 this year. In this season, six new Sharks have been added to the panel - Azhar Iqubal, Ritesh Agarwal, Radhika Gupta, Varun Dua, Ronnie Screwvala, and Deepinder Goyal.

Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh continue to remain in the panel from the previous seasons.

