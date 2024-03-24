PICS: Inside Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and R Madhavan’s ‘lovely evening’ with family

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one of the IT couples in Bollywood. They are often seen shelling out family goals as they step out for dinner dates. In addition to this, their sweet bond among the members of the Bollywood industry also needs no introduction. A while back, Raj dropped a happy photo as they enjoyed quality time with Shaitaan actor R Madhavan and his wife, Sarita Birje Madhavan.

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and R Madhavan step out for dinner with family

On March 24, a while back, Raj Kundra hopped onto his Instagram handle and offered a peek into ‘lovely evening’ with his wife and actress Shilpa Shetty and kids as they were accompanied by Shaitaan actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje Madhavan. In the photograph shared, both the families were seen flashing bright smiles as they posed for the camera.

“What a lovely evening with my favorite people,” wrote Raj in the photo posted and tagged all of them in the post. In addition to this, Madhavan’s wife had also shared a photo of the scrumptious dessert as she expressed gratitude towards Raj and Shilpa.

For the special evening, Raj sported a black t-shirt paired with denims and yellow shoes as he carried his daughter Samaisha in his arms while Shilpa Shetty rocked a casual look sporting a white crop top paired with a mini skirt and sneakers. She also wrapped her arms around his son’s shoulder.

On the other hand, the Shaitaan actor sported a black sweatshirt with a white border and matching denims with monochromatic shoes, while his wife sported a printed coordinated outfit.

On the professional front, R Madhavan is currently basking in the success of his last release, Shaitaan alongside Ajay Devgn and Jyothika. The film has enjoyed significant success at the box office, receiving praise from both audiences and critics alike. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film was a supernatural horror film. At the box-office, the film stands at around Rs 122.50-123 crores, and it will easily get to Rs 150 crores and probably even Rs 160 crores, as per Pinkvilla’s trade critics.

Shilpa Shetty, on the other hand, was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s debut OTT series, Indian Police Force co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

