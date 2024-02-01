Rahat Fateh Ali Khan says he 'did apologize' to student who he was beating in viral video

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is one of the most celebrated singers not just in India but in Pakistan as well. The talented artist has lent his voice to several hit songs for many years. However, people were shocked when a recent video of him thrashing a student went viral. The singer has clarified the same. In a recent interview, he spilled the beans once again on this issue.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on his viral video

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recently appeared on Adeel Asif's podcast where he stated that he apologized to Naveed, the guy he was beating in the video. He said: “I did apologise to him. He started crying and said, ‘Ustaad ji why are you doing this?’” He further added, “Baap ka jaise role hota hai. Shagird ki baap hone ki jarurat hai. Humne woh role hi adaa kia hai (I am his teacher. I have played the role of his father)."

The singer also said that he has been paying the medical expenses of his employees.Rahat also spoke about the trolling he received for the viral video. He said: “(The student in the video) is my protege and I accepted that I scolded and trashed him. Later I apologised. Till this point, it was fine but people are making fun of it. But the truth is he had my holy water with him. People are not understanding the intensity of the situation. It’s a very serious matter for me as it involves my spiritual guide.”

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan had previously issued a comment on the incident

Right after the video of him thrashing his student over a 'bottle' went viral, Rahat dropped a video on his social media to issue a clarification. In it, he said that the viral video is a 'personal issue' between a teacher and his disciple. He introduced the man in the video, stating that he is 'like my son.' He added, "This is how the relationship is between a teacher and his disciple. If a disciple does something good, I shower my love on him. If he does something wrong, he is punished."

Later in the video, Rahat's disciple stated that the bottle in the video contained holy water from a religious cleric. He said that he had misplaced the bottle which led to the incident. The disciple then went on to say, “He's like my father. He loves us a lot. Whoever spread this video is trying to defame my ustad.” The video ends with Rahat's driver saying that the singer has never mistreated him.

For the uninitiated, the viral video featured Rahat thrashing his disciple with a shoe. He continuously hits and slaps the disciple over a bottle while the latter says that he has no idea about it. Eventually, some people intervene and try to save the disciple. Right after it went viral on the internet, people started criticizing the singer for his problematic behaviour.

