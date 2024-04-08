Rahul Bose talks about stardom; says you can't prevent 'hyper charismatic people' from being massive stars

Rahul Bose is one of the most talented and versatile actors and directors of Bollywood. Though he has been extremely selective about films in his career but has created a strong impact with each of his roles.

Known for films like Jhankaar Beats, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Dil Dhadakne Do and more, Rahul recently talked about the difference between art, actors and stardom.

Rahul Bose on stardom

During an interview with Zoom, Rahul Bose shared his thoughts on stardom and said that people don't care about acting when someone is a star because they just want to see them on the big screen.

“You don't care whether they're playing a villager or whether they're playing an industrialist. You just want to see them. You don't care whether they're playing a cricketer or whether they're playing an aeronautical scientist. They just want to see them. You don't care how they act. You don't care. You just want to see them.” he said.

Rahul Bose on the charisma of a star

Adding more about how the charisma of a star works, he said, “The charisma of an actor when it becomes so strong that you only want to see them and you believe that you know them and you believe that you were linked in your previous life together, that is charisma. That's the stuff. Outside of that, everybody else is an actor with degrees of charisma. You know you can't be non charismatic. There are some very good actors who have zero charisma. They're not going to get very far. You know, there are some very bad actors who have lots of charisma. They'll get very far because cinema is a visual medium. You have to see it.”

Giving an example of Madhubala as a hyper charismatic actor, he said that there will always be hyper-charismatic people and you can't prevent them from being massive stars.

Rahul Bose on work front

On the work front, Rahul is currently in the news for his spy thriller Berlin which has received accolades at various film festivals. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, the film also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak

Singh. Berlin is yet to be released at the box office in India.

