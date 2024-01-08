Chameli Then vs Now: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rahul Bose to Rinke Khanna; what the actors are up to after 20 years

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Chameli, featuring Kareena Kapoor in the lead role, hit the screens on January 9, 2004, and received high praise from critics for both the movie itself and Kareena's performance. Anant Balani, the director of the film, unfortunately, passed away while it was still being made. This unfortunate event almost led to the film being abandoned, but thanks to Pritish Nandy's intervention, Sudhir Mishra stepped in and successfully finished the movie with a new script.

Apart from Kareena, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Rinke Khanna, Yashpal Sharma, and others. Chameli remains a turning point in Kareena's career and it made her get noticed as a performer. As the film turns 20 years old, let us take a look at what its actors have been up to lately.

Chameli: Then and Now

Kareena Kapoor as Chameli

Kareena Kapoor plays the role of a prostitute named Chameli who is street-smart and good with words. She is a good person at heart which becomes clear as the story progresses. The role was reportedly offered to Ameesha Patel initially but it did not work out. It was eventually bagged by Kareena and it turned out to be one of the most iconic roles of her career.

At the time of Chameli's release, Kareena was an up-and-coming actress. Post that, she appeared in a number of successful and acclaimed films like Omkara, 3 Idiots, Jab We Met, Udta Punjab, and Bajirangi Bhaijaan among others. She has remained one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood.

Rahul Bose as Aman Kapoor

Rahul Bose plays the role of a rich investment banker whose wife Neha passed away in a car accident more than ten years ago. This incident had a long-lasting impact on him as he became sad and lonely. He reluctantly hosts a party after being forced to socialise with people where he meets Chameli. We get to know more about him as the story progresses and he interacts with her. Initially judgmental about her, Aman changes gradually.

Bose had appeared in a number of films before Chameli. After its success, he acted in several acclaimed films like Shaurya, I Am, Vishwaroopam, Dil Dhadakne Do and Bulbbul among others. In 2017, he acted, directed, and produced Poorna: Courage Has No Limit which is a biopic on mountaineer Malavath Purna.

Rinke Khanna as Neha Kapoor

Rinke Khanna plays the role of Neha Kapoor, who is Aman Kapoor's wife. In the film, she dies in an accident while she is pregnant. Aman blames himself for taking her out in the middle of heavy rain. Rinke has a small yet impactful appearance in the film. It turned out to be her last film as she got married in 2003, quit acting, and shifted to the UK with her family.

She made her acting debut in 1999 with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and then acted in films like Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Yeh Hai Jalwa and Jhankaar Beats. Rinke is often spotted with her sister Twinkle Khanna at parties. Even though she is not active on social media, we get her glimpses via media as well as her sister Twinkle who wishes her happy birthday via Instagram.

Yashpal Sharma as K.P. Singh

Yashpal Sharma plays the role of senior police officer K.P. Singh whom Aman and Chameli encounter after they are arrested. Yashpal effortlessly plays a cop who is into exploiting others and loves to exert his power over the powerless. He had started his acting career in 1998 and has appeared in many Bollywood and regional films in a variety of genres. This includes Lagaan, Ab Tak Chhappan, Aaja Nachle, Singh is Kinng, Gangaajal and Bunty Aur Babli 2 among others.

Apart from these actors, Satyajit Sharma also plays a brief but important role of a police inspector in the film. Later on, he achieved fame for his performance in the popular television serial Balika Vadhu. Pankaj Jha, who plays the supporting role of Chameli's pimp Usman Bilal, went on to appear in many films like Black Friday, Gulaal, as well as the web series Panchayat.

Chameli is a movie that has aged gracefully, just like a fine wine, all thanks to the incredible performances by its cast members, particularly Kareena Kapoor. Even though the film has a straightforward storyline and is filled with dialogue, it never fails to resonate with its audience every single time. Rahul Bose also delivers a standout performance as a wealthy man haunted by a past trauma. Sudhir Mishra's direction is commendable as he delves into a profound commentary on our society and the struggles faced by individuals like Chameli.

As the film turns two decades old, do give it a watch if you haven't already. This underrated gem needs to be discussed more by cinephiles. Especially because of the impact it had on Kareena's career afterward.

