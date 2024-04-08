Maidaan: 5 reasons you should not miss this Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama

This weekend is going to be a star-studded one at the box office. Two big films are going to clash. One is Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar-starrer action-packed film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and the other film is Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan. We bet fans must be really confused as to which film to watch between the two. Well, we are going to help you a little and give you 5 reasons to watch Maidaan.

5 reasons to watch Maidaan

1. It is a biopic

The biopic trend has been going strong in Bollywood for the past couple of years. It is often seen that whenever a biopic is made, it hardly goes wrong, and it hits the right chord amongst the audience. Maidaan is a biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who brought the golden era of Football to our country.

2. Sports film

There is no denying the fact that our country is a sports-loving country. Almost every sport is celebrated in our nation. So if there is a feature film based on a sport, then people are bound to hit the theatre and enjoy it. The thrill and excitement of watching a sports film on the silver screen is a different experience altogether.

Especially if there is a final game at the end, then the excitement is unbeatable. Be it Chak De India’s final goal or 83’s final shot, a sports film always gets the audiences on the edge of their seats and that is the best thing.

3. family entertainer on Eid

It is always good to do something fun with your family at a festival. As Maidaan is releasing on Eid, we bet this is going to be the best outing for you and your family. What better than watching an Ajay Devgn film on the big screen and celebrating a festival with your family?

4. A football-based film

As we already mentioned above, Maidaan is a sports film, and we know how much fans love watching a sports drama. Also, the fact that it is based on Football and not many films have been made on this game makes it refreshing.

5. Ajay Devgn in the lead

Watching Ajay Devgn on the silver screen can never get boring. We have seen him in the action genre, and we have seen him do romance and even comedy. But this is the first time we will see him as a football coach.

So we hope that we have helped you make your decision as to why you should go watch Maidaan. This film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and features Ajay Devgn alongside Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudrani Ghosh in the main roles. The film is being bankrolled by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla. The movie is counting on Eid weekend for its opening.

