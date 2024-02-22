Rajeev Khandelwal recalls no one wanted to back his debut film Aamir; says Anurag Kashyap went from ‘pillar to post’

Rajeev Khandelwal became a household name after working in TV soaps like Kahiin To Hoga. Years after leading the Indian television screens, the actor made his movie debut with the film Aamir, in 2008. But even though he was a popular face, he faced difficulty in finding producers who would want to back the film. Read on!

Rajeev Khandelwal recalls no one wanted to back his debut film, Aamir

TV and film actor Rajeev Khandelwal’s fate changed after his debut Hindi film Aamir, in 2008. However, in an interview with Showsha, he recalled that no one except filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had enough faith in him and everyone were reluctant to back his debut film, Aamir. He revealed that producers were ready to invest in the film with a newcomer but not with an acclaimed TV actor like him.

The Indian Express quoted him saying, “When I was doing Aamir, Anurag Kashyap told me later that he went to so many producers and my character on television was very very popular. He said, ‘I went from pillar to post and I said I have Rajeev Khandelwal here, who is very popular and they said we don’t want popular… even if you take a newcomer, it’s fine with us but TV actor, maybe no’.”

He further added that Anurag Kashyap showed immense faith in him and moved mountains to make sure they got enough producers for the action-thriller. Talking about the director's hard work, Rajeev said, “Anurag had that conviction. He finally met Vikas Bahl from UTV. I was told later that Vikas asked Anurag, ‘Why do you want Rajeev? Is it because the budget is less?’ They thought that the budget is less that’s why they are casting a TV actor. Both of them said that we both believed in Rajeev and when both of them believed in Rajeev, it happened.”

The actor concluded by saying that more often than not, it is difficult to convince the makers to give actors like him the opportunity where they can showcase to the world that probably they are much more than how they look at them. “That is more difficult than the audience’s acceptance,” he divulged.

