Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding: A look at couple's relationship timeline; from courtship to marriage

The news of the intimate wedding of Taapsee Pannu and international Badminton player Mathias Boe sent the internet into a tizzy. Amid wedding rumors, the photograph of their recent Holi celebrations together added fuel to the fire. Taapsee and Mathias dated each other for over a decade and openly confessed to being in a relationship. Despite the fact, the two always kept it a low-key and private affair away from the media glare.

Well, the two have reportedly taken a step ahead in their relationship; it looks like the perfect time to take a look back at the relationship timeline of the power couple, which has been going strong for over a decade now.

First meeting of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe

Being the celebrated stars they are, rumors of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s brewing romance first surfaced back in 2013. The two reportedly met at the inaugural Indian Badminton League in 2013. While Mathias was part of the Lucknow-based team Awadhe Warriors, Taapsee Pannu was the brand ambassador of champions Hyderabad Hotshots. At that point in time, the actress was the leading face in the Telugu industry, where she had been working since 2010 before shifting her base to Bollywood in 2013.

Turning each other’s cheerleaders

The next year itself, in 2014, the rumors of their dating romance spread like wildfire after they openly cheered out for each other. During that year, the Badminton player was playing at the India Open and the actress turned his biggest cheerleader from the stands.

In addition to this, over the next few years, both Taapsee and Mathias were seen celebrating each other's personal and professional milestones on social media. The same year, Mathias had posted a photograph of the two together on Twitter, with the line: "My beautiful gf@tapsee”.

Again in 2017, the couple turned heads when Taapsee and the cast of Pink were allowed to meet the then-President of India, Pranab Mukherjee. Sharing the momentous occasion on social media, the actress wrote, “WHAT AN HONOUR! #Pink with The Honourable President of India and then a dinner hosted by him, sitting right next to him #Unbelievable.” Being an ever-supporting beau, Mathias had reshared the post with heart-eye, thumbs up, and Indian flag emojis.

The cute social media PDA didn’t stop here as the same year, Mathias shared another adorable tweet on Twitter giving a shout-out to one of Taapsee's films Running Shaadi. He wrote: “Will enjoy a good movie with the beautiful @taapsee on my flight to Hong Kong. Next time u fly @emirates you have to watch it, that's an order.”

Enjoying company of each other’s family

As the closeness and support for each other grew, the Olympic Medallist was also seen having a gala time with actress’ family. One of the pictures from 2017’s Christmas showed Dunki actress' sister Shagun Pannu enjoying the evening with Boe.

Friendly sports collaboration

In the year 2018, Taapsee and Mathias continued to stir the internet with glimpses of their friendly sports collaborations.

Romantic birthday wish of Mathias for his ‘crazy little creature’

As romantic and strong as it got over the years, the cutesy birthday wish with a quirky photograph made it to social media. In the year 2020, for the first time, the Denmark Badminton player dropped a candid happy photo of the two alongside the caption that read, “Happy birthday you crazy little creature, damn we r getting old fast, especially u. Can’t believe how lucky I’m that I found someone who don’t find me too annoying and (sometimes) laugh at my lame jokes. I will try my hardest to keep u smiling @taapsee”

Vacationing together

One really got to be with somebody who you can have the best of times. The photograph of Mathias and Taapsee from their Maldives vacation speaks volumes of the comfort and bliss they enjoy in each other’s company.

Philanthropic activities together

Being successful stars in their realms, Taapsee and Mathias also indulged in significant philanthropic activities. In the year 2020, the couple came together and sponsored education for 100 girls. Sharing a glimpse of the same, on social media, Mathias had expressed, “Education can’t be taken for granted everywhere in the world, so @taapsee and I have decided to sponsor education for 100 girls in two different locations in India. and this is our attempt to do good for others. This video has pictures of some of “our” girls, who I can’t wait to meet."

Being each other's pillar of strength

In 2021, when the income-tax (I-T) department conducted a raid on properties linked to Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe extended his support on X. He wrote, “Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile, I-T department is raiding Taapsee's houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents...”

Celebrating special occasions with each other’s family and friends

By that time, not just the much-in-love couple Taapsee and Mathias came closer but they were also seen celebrating special occasions with each other’s family and friends. Here's an image of the Indian National Team’s coach celebrating his birthday with his beloved and, her sister Shagun Pannu and their friends.

Another image of Taapsee and Mathias celebrating Holi with family and friends in the year 2022.

The dating period culminating into marital bliss

A report published in News 18 claimed that Taapsee and Mathias tied the nuptial knot on March 23 in Udaipur, with close family and friends in attendance. The report suggested that the pre-wedding festivities of the couple started on March 20. Selective friends from the Bollywood industry including Pavail Gulati, Anurag Kashyap, Kanika Dhillon, and her husband Himanshu Sharma were a part of their big day.

In addition to this, a photograph posted by Pavail Thapliyal also featured Taapsee’s sister Shagun Pannu, her cousin Evania Pannu, close friend and actor Abhilash Thapliyal and badminton player Chirag Shetty. The post was accompanied by an intriguing caption that read, “Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are!”

The first Holi celebrations with friends after their alleged wedding.

If the reports are to be true it won’t be wrong to say that hands down, Taapsee and Mathias do make a lovely couple, and we can’t be happier for them!

