EXCLUSIVE: Rajeev Khandelwal says his character in Showtime is ‘amalgamation’ of many actors; ‘Won't name them’

Just a couple of days back, Karan Johar treated audiences with the trailer of his ever-so-upcoming exciting venture, Showtime. The series stars Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in significant characters. While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, recently, Rajeev Khandelwal shared some exciting details about his character in the show.

Rajeev Khandelwal on his character in Karan Johar backed Showtime

Rajeev Khandelwal is known for his versatile performances across television, film, and digital platforms. In the eagerly-awaited, Showtime, he delves deep into the psyche of Armaan, who’s an egoistic and arrogant superstar. Spilling beans on his character, he shared, “I could never relate to Armaan’s character at all. I'm a very different person. So if you look at my career graph or my trajectory or my choices, you will realize that I am not one of those actors. But yes, the kind of actor that I'm portraying, they're all around. So you keep hearing stories about these actors all the time. So it's a mixture.”

“It's an amalgamation of many actors, and I won't name them. But I'm sure I must have reminded you of a couple of them. So it's all about a lot of superstars we've seen in the past and their insecurities, their attitude, approach, their belief system and things like that,” he further added.

It is worth mentioning that just a couple of days back, while sharing the trailer, Rajeev penned," Cinema dhanda nahi, dharm hai #HotstarSpecials #Showtime streaming March 8th #ShowtimeOnHotstar”

Take a look:

About Showtime

The trailer of the highly anticipated series gives a peek into the glitzy glamorous world of Tinsel Town including money, business, glamour, relationships, lifestyle, and all the inside scoop on all Bollywood's best-kept secrets.

The, Showtime is jointly directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar while Sumit Roy has created it. In addition to this, Sumit Roy, Mithun Gangopadhyay and Lara Chandni have written the screenplay while Jehan Handa and Karan Shrikant Sharma have penned the dialogues. Furthermore, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Mihir Desai are serving as the executive producers on the series.

Showtime will be available for streaming from March 8, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar.

