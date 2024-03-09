Anurag Kashyap consulted child psychologist to improve relationship with daughter Aaliyah; 'It is a new generation'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently spoke candidly about his daughter Aaliyah, acknowledging that he had to take steps to mend their relationship by seeking professional guidance. Reflecting on his past, he admitted that his intense dedication to cinema had led him to neglect spending quality time with her during her formative years. Recognizing the importance of familial bonds, Kashyap emphasized how he has since realized the significance of prioritizing time with loved ones.

Anurag Kashyap sought child psychologist's help to strengthen bond with Aaliyah

According to Indian Express, during an event in Kolkata, Anurag Kashyap opened up about his relationship with his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. He admitted that it's both difficult and easy, acknowledging that he hasn't spent as much time with her as he should have due to his intense focus on cinema in the past. Kashyap stressed how crucial family and close friendships are, mentioning that as you grow older, you truly appreciate the significance of these relationships. He shared his current challenge in comprehending his daughter's online behavior.

The filmmaker then shared what he learned from talking to a psychologist about the generation gap. Seeking to improve his relationship with his daughter, Kashyap visited a child psychologist to bridge their understanding. They didn't have conflicts but aimed to comprehend each other better. The psychologist explained how the world has changed over time. They said that people born after 9/11 have a different perspective because they grew up in a world with tighter security, unlike those born in the 1970s.

For example, people born after 9/11 may not understand what it was like to have less strict security at airports. Kashyap realized that explaining such differences to his daughter, like the need to queue to use a telephone to speak to her mother in the past, might be challenging for her to grasp given her different upbringing.

“People who were born after all the events which have left a larger impact on the world, it is a new generation then. So people who are from today’s generation would know better how to deal with the world because it is their world, they are natives to it. They are born in this world. We are the migrants in their world,” he added.

Anurag's daughter Aaliyah got married to her long-term boyfriend Shane Gregoire last year. Aaliyah is Anurag's daughter from his marriage to his first wife Aarti Bajaj, who works as a film editor. After that, Anurag was married to actress Kalki Koechlin, but they divorced in 2015.

