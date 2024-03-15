Laapataa Ladies helmer Kiran Rao says ‘media was interested’ in her since she was Aamir Khan’s wife

After a significant hiatus, Kiran Rao returned to the director’s chair with Laapataa Ladies. Backed by Aamir Khan’s production house, the film opened to rave reviews with unwavering support and love from critics and audiences alike. In addition to this, several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi, and others also offered effusive praises to the film. In a recent interview, the mastermind behind the film, Kiran Rao spoke extensively about the film, how she carved her niche in the industry and early days.

Kiran Rao on creating space for herself in the industry

In a recent conversation on HT Smartcast, screenwriter and Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao talked about creating a space for her in the industry despite having no film background. She opined that as an artist, one needs to do something to influence people through his/her work. Initially, being in the media glare because of Aamir Khan’s wife bothered her, as she worried about losing her identity.

“Beyond a point, as an artist, you get accustomed to the idea that whatever you do will provoke people. In some ways, that’s your job...You need to create a space for that and step away from it a little bit. I’ve learned to do that because I came from a very regular family and suddenly, I was in this media glare. But I knew the media was interested in me only through the lens of being Aamir Khan’s wife. They did not know me. It was difficult in the beginning because I felt like I was losing my identity,” she said.

Kiran Rao on returning to director's chair after significant hiatus

Kiran Rao made her directorial comeback nearly ten years after her debut release in 2011, Dhobi Ghat. She also shed light on the reason why it took her so long to return. She revealed she had been working on the scripts but she wasn’t happy with them. It was one fine day, her then-husband; Aamir came across this script while he was judging a competition in 2018 and told her the story in a line.

She divulged being very impressed by the story further admitting feeling the film was out of her ‘creative zone’ following its mass-appeal nature and rural setting. However, she took it up as an exciting challenge.

Kiran Rao talks about her childhood and how her parents laid foundation for her independence

In addition to this, during the conversation, she also talked about the initial days of her career and entry into the film industry. She painted a beautiful canvas of her childhood, where her parents laid the foundation of her independence as an individual.

She revealed growing up in Calcutta until she was 18 years old. She expressed her belief by stating that her parents’ resolute support and upbringing infused confidence in her. “In school, I had a liberal, wonderful, in some ways, communist upbringing. I think that prepared me for life as I didn’t place so much emphasis on money, standing, and privilege. And I placed importance on everybody being equal instead," she said.

Kiran added that it was during her college and masters days that she got a broader perspective and realised women’s struggle.

About Laapataa Ladies

The much-buzzed Laapataa Ladies was released in the theaters on March 1. The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film boasts a stellar star cast consisting of Pratibha Ratna, Sparsh Shrivastav, Nitanshi Goel, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam among others.

The film is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao's Kindling Productions.

