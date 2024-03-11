Jackie Shroff heaps praise on Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan’s ‘Khoobsurat film’ Laapataa Ladies: ‘Ek number Bhidu’

Kiran Rao made her directorial comeback after a long hiatus with the comedy-drama Laapataa Ladies. The film, backed by Aamir Khan, has been receiving significant attention and acclaim from audiences and industry members alike.

Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, veteran actress Shabana Azmi, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar have already expressed their admiration for the film. Now, most recently veteran actor Jackie Shroff offered effusive praise and hailed Laapataa Ladies as 'Ek number'.

Jackie Shroff reviews Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies

On March 11, Jackie Shroff took to his Instagram stories and shared the coolest review of Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies, backed by Aamir Khan. In the video shared on his social media handle, the actor said, "Film Laapataa Ladies, ek number bhidu…itna sensitive film itna khoobsurat film, itni asli kahaani bhidu main action film ka bahut bada fan hoon magar kabhi kabhi aisi achi khoobsurat film aati hai jisme action na ho magar uska kahani waah waah hai aur kya baat hai (Such a sensitive, beautiful and real film. I'm a big fan of action movies, yet certain beautiful movies come without action but a superb story). I really liked the film, just wanted to tell you…thank you… it's worth a watch..maybe two."

Reacting to Jackie's review, Kiran Rao re-shared his story and wrote, "Thank you. I (Accompanied by a red heart emoji) U Jaggu (accompanied by smiling face and heart emojis)."

About Laapataa Ladies

Made under the creative direction of Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies boasts a stellar star cast consisting of Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in significant roles. The film was released in theaters earlier this month on March 1, 2024. It is based on an award-winning story penned by Biplab Goswami, following the adventures of two young brides. Sneha Desai is credited with the screenplay and dialogue, while Divyanidhi Sharma has provided additional dialogue.

The film is jointly made under the production banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. It is worth mentioning that prior to its release in the theaters, the film was screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023.

