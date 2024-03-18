Anurag Kashyap to next direct Kollywood music director GV Prakash? Here’s what we know

In the latest exciting news surrounding the film industry, it is being reported that Bollywood director and actor Anurag Kashyap will be joining hands with Tamil actor and musician GV Prakash for a project.

Anurag Kashyap, who has ventured into the Tamil film industry in the past with his acting role in the film Imaikkaa Nodigal, as well as a cameo appearance in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo, is all set to make a mark with Tamil actor GV Prakash, but this time as director.

However, according to reports, it is believed that the film will primarily be shot in the Hindi language and then simultaneously dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and other languages. This unexpected combination of Anurag and GV Prakash has stirred quite the intrigue on social media.

It is further speculated that the project is that the shoot of the film is expected to start in the month of May. If reports are to be believed, a high budget entertainer is on the cards.

Anurag Kashyap on the work front

Anurag Kashyap has not been having the best few years in terms of his films. His last few releases have failed to impress both the critics as well as the general moviegoing audience. His most recent directorial ventures Dobaaraa with Taapsee Pannu, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat as well as Kennedy have ended up with underwhelming responses.

Advertisement

With his next film with GV Prakash, Anurag will be looking to set things right once again.

GV Prakash on the work front

As an actor, GV Prakash will next be seen in the film Rebel, written and directed by Nikesh. The film also stars Premalu fame actress Mamitha Baiju in the lead role opposite GV Prakash.

The film follows the story of a Tamil student who gets oppressed in a college in Kerala due to political differences. How the student rebels against the system and fights for himself forms the story of Rebel.

Speaking about GV Prakash, the ‘music director’, he has quite the lineup of films ahead, with the most notable ones being Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira and Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'My films are late-bloomers', Anurag Kashyap mocks at the theatrical performance of his movies