Emraan Hashmi admits to prioritizing money and fame in his early film choices: 'Actors are suckers for attention'

Showtime emerges as a standout web series of 2024, backed by the renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the series features an impressive ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles. Recently released, the series garners praise from audiences and critics alike. Emraan Hashmi in an interview opened up about his early career choices, admitting to taking on films solely for monetary gain and fame during his youth.

Emraan Hashmi says actors crave attention and fear anonymity

During a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Emraan Hashmi was asked whether it's the passion or the perks of the industry that drive him, given the allure of glamour, money, and luxuries. Emraan confessed that in the initial 6-7 years of his career, it was primarily the perks that kept him going. Money and fame were his main motivations during that period, and he admits he wasn't even half as passionate about his work as he is today.

Reflecting on his younger self, he describes himself as brash and lacking experience, merely gathering it as he progressed. The Tiger 3 actor emphasizes the learning curve that comes with entering any industry, where one can either make mistakes or enjoy the journey and learn from it. As success builds and projects accumulate, he notes that the industry becomes less forgiving

He continued, I have to say that if someone tells you it's not about the money or it's not about the fame, they are lying. Because we are suckers for the attention. I think insecurity is something that comes out of that also. Actors fear anonymity as much as people say that it doesn't really matter. They want to just you know probably leave a legacy and sometimes if it doesn't work it's fine, it's not fine. If it doesn't work, it kills you from the inside because it's so much of you investing yourself in the film. "

Emraan Hashmi's work front

The actor's next venture, Ae Watan Mere Watan, draws inspiration from real-life events. Here, the actor embodies the character of Ram Manohar Lohia, while Sara Ali Khan portrays the courageous freedom fighter, Usha Mehta, set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. Fans were delighted with the release of the trailer on March 4th.

