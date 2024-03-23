Anurag Kashyap blasts newcomers looking for shortcuts, says he 'mostly ended up up with mediocre s*it'

Anurag Kashyap is one of the Bollywood filmmakers who has helped many newcomers make a place for themselves in the industry. It was Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur and Sacred Games that made Nawazuddin Siddiqui famous even though he was struggling for so many years. However, the filmmaker has now said that he has wasted time helping many newcomers and is tired of people looking for shortcuts.

Anurag Kashyap says he is tired of helping newcomers and will charge money to meet people

Anurag Kashyap has taken social media by storm with his latest Instagram post in which he has blasted people who lack talent but want to get launched by him. The filmmaker penned a note to the people wanting to meet him for the work and said that he is tired of 'mediocre s*it' and will charge money for a meeting.

"I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre s*it. So Now onwards I don't want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses. So I will now have rates. If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs. That's the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the f*ck away. And all paid in advance ." he wrote followed by a folding hand emoji.

Captioning the post, Anurag wrote, "And I mean it Don’t text or dm or call me. Pay and you will get time. I am not a charity and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts"

Aaliyah Kashyap who also receives messages in her inbox regarding her father Anurag Kashyap commented on the post, "Forwarding this to everyone in my dms and email who keep sending me scripts to forward to you"

Anurag Kashyap takes a dig at the state of the Hindi film industry

At a recent event in Kolkata, Anurag Kashyap candidly talked about the state of the industry. The filmmaker opined that there are two kinds of filmmakers-one group who just wants to make films and money, and the other one is of opportunists.

