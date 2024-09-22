Raju Srivastava’s 2nd Death Anniversary: Late comedian’s wife gets emotional, admits ‘life bahut gadbad chal rahi hai’

It's been two years since veteran comedian Raju Srivastava left for his heavenly abode. Srivastava died at the age of 58 on September 21, 2022, due to complications after suffering a cardiac arrest. The late comedian had collapsed on a treadmill in August back then and was admitted to a hospital. He spent over a month in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). On his second death anniversary, Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha got emotional and admitted that her life is not on the right track.

During an interaction with Instant Bollywood, Shikha Srivastava was asked how she remembers her husband, late comedian-actor Raju Srivastava on his death anniversary.

"Meri life bahot gadbad chal rahi hai is waqt. Sab kya chal rahi mujhe bhi nahin pata bas. Show karne ke liye bahar jaate the, hum wait karte the, phir aate the woh (My life is going very badly right now. I don't even understand what is going on. He used to go out for his shows and we would wait for him to come)," Raju's wife Shikha said.

Talking about how she misses her husband, Raju, " Shikha added, "Ab wahi sochte hain ki wo show karne bahar gaye hain, thoda lamba gaye hain. Kabhi soch leti hu foreign gaye hain. Aise hi dil ko behlaate rehte hain ("Now we think that he has gone out to do a show, has gone for a little longer. Sometimes I think that he has gone abroad. That's how I keep making my heart understand)."

Popular comedian-actor, Sunil Pal, who shared a close bond with Raju Shrivastava, said that the late comedian and his wife used to love him as their son.

According to an old report by Times of India, Raju Srivastava's cousin Ashok Srivastava revealed that the late comedian suffered a massive cardiac arrest. Srivastava was performing his routine exercise on the treadmill and suddenly fell. He was taken to the hospital immediately.

On the work front, Raju Srivastava was famous for his reel character, Gajodhar in his live shows. He also worked in movies like Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, and Kanjoos Makkhichoos. The late comedian also appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series, Hostel Daze Season 3.

