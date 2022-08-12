Raju Srivastava Health Update EXCLUSIVE: Ahsaan Qureshi informs 'He's out of danger but still not responding'

Raju Srivastava, known for his exceptional comic skills, and the current Chairman of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh, is admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest. For the unversed, the comedian collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by angioplasty. Raju Srivastava's friend-comedian Ahsaan Qureshi gave Pinkvilla an update about his health.

Ahsaan Qureshi shares Raju Srivastava's health update:

When asked about Raju's present health condition, Ahsaan Qureshi said, "The situation is still fragile but the good part is that Raju has been shifted from the ICU and he's no longer on the ventilator. There is little body movement which is a sigh of relief for everyone."

Sharing further on this, Ahsaan adds, "Seems like when fell down from the treadmill there have been some internal injuries. There is no proper blood circulation to his brain and doctors are trying their best. This is the reason that even after the Third day of being hospitalised, Raju is unable to talk, he is not able to open his eyes and he is unable to come to his senses. Maybe, when he got a heart attack while he was on the treadmill he must have gotten hurt by some iron object so that has become a small issue. But he is out of danger and the people's prayers have been working on him and slowly and steadily he's recovering". Ahsaan revealed that he spoke to Raju's family members an hour ago and got this update from them.

Ahsaan also spoke about the fake news shared by YouTubers on Raju's health condition. He shut the baseless rumours and called them 'wrong and disgusting' and says that they should be ashamed.

Ahsaan also said that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, telephoned Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha to enquire about his health and offered support. He also said that even Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has offered his support. Ahsaan also added that even Doctors are trying their best to save the nation's favourite comedian. He adds, "Even if the politicians wouldn't have called the doctors, they know who Raju Srivastava is, he has been entertaining the country for the past 20 years".

About Raju Srivastava:

Raju Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

