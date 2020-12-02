EXCLUSIVE: Raju Srivastav on Yogi Adityanath's meet with filmmakers on UP film city: They had valuable ideas

The Head of Film Vikas Parishad of UP, Raju Srivastav opened up about CM Yogi Adityanath’s move to make a film city in their state. He shared that the CM met up with actors and filmmakers in the city and discussed the same.

Just a day back, we spotted superstar heading to meet the Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath and photos of their meeting went viral on social media. Reports of the CM of UP planning to make a film city in his state have been coming in and in the same matter, he had to meet up top filmmakers and actors in Mumbai. On his meeting with the filmmakers, Raju Srivastav, head of Film Vikas Parishad of Uttar Pradesh, has opened up exclusively to Pinkvilla and revealed that the filmmakers met up with the CM on Wednesday and had several valuable suggestions.

Raju Srivastav, head of Film Vikas Parishad of Uttar Pradesh said, "A lot of filmmakers attended the meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and gave some valuable suggestions which will be considered by the government. The film city in Hyderabad is much better than Mumbai so the Film City of UP will have to be really high tech otherwise why would anyone go to shoot there. The UP government is working towards making it very well equipped and promised a single-window clearance to producers And those who are making noise ..koi film city ko utha ke le nahi jaa raha hai Every government wants to generate employment for their people what is wrong in it ."

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath met a delegation of filmmakers and actors at Bandra on Wednesday. The CM has promised to make a film city that will be attractive for Bollywood to go and shoot there. It will have single-window clearance.

Not just this, Srivastav also took a dig at Maharashtra politicians over their comments on the move by UP CM and said that they are not taking the Mumbai film city anywhere and that they are only creating more job opportunities in their state. He said, “You may recall here how several netas from Maharashtra used to say that the governments of UP and Bihar are so useless that people from there come to Mumbai for jobs which results in a water shortage for locals .. workers from north occupy streets so we don't get to walk. This move by UP government should be welcomed.''

The move by the UP government has got mixed reactions from the film industry, actor & lawyer Kunicka Sadanand said, "It is a good move but you certainly can't move the film industry.'' She further added, "People can open a film city all over the country. But for that, you have infrastructure law and order from equipment and put proper law into place. For that matter even in Maharashtra, we need to recognize the film industry as an industry and we have to have labour laws in place. We need to have proper fire safety. All this needs to be put in place. You can very well speak that ..I am making a film city here or there . fantastic..I will create employment people will come and shoot. India is your country you can shoot wherever you want...why not. But you need to create the infrastructure to support the film industry. It is not easy this is a 100-year-old film industry that is existing in Maharashtra and the same is the case with other states..so overnight nothing is going to happen."

Meanwhile, yesterday, Pinkvilla had reported that Yogi Adityanath intends to make a high-tech film city in UP and that for it, he will be meeting several filmmakers in the city including Boney Kapoor Subhash Ghai, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Rahul Mitra and a few actors too. The agenda of the meeting with the filmmakers was reportedly to invite them over to shoot their projects in UP so as to generate employment in the state.

