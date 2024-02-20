Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap reach Goa

B-Town is abuzz with the much-anticipated wedding of celebrity couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The enthusiasm amongst fans for the impending celebrations has been soaring high as several Bollywood celebrities are spotted arriving in Goa. Now adding to the list, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have also landed to attend the picturesque wedding of the year.

Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana with wife reach Goa for the grand wedding

On the 20th of February, a while back, Arjun Kapoor was papped at the airport as he landed in Goa. Serving major fashion goals, he looked handsome in a printed black satin shirt paired with cargo denim and white shoes. He also donned trendy black eyeglasses to complete the look. It goes without saying that his new look with grown beard and hair add to his overall personality, which complements his menacing look in Singham Again.

In addition to this, Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted at the Goa airport accompanied by his loving wife, Tahira Kashyap. The duo was seen sporting casual and comfortable outfits. While the Dream Girl 2 actor was seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with matching denim and white-red sneakers. His wife, on the other hand, carried a blue casual outfit paired with white jutti. The two complete their look with stylish black eye-glasses.

In addition to this, veteran producer Ramesh Taurani, Rumi Jaffery with his wife and Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan with his wife, Jaanvi Desai Dhawan were all snapped at the Goa airport.

The grand wedding affair which is scheduled to happen tomorrow in the magnificent location of Goa will be a star-studded affair. A long list of celebrities attending the occasion includes Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, Riteish Deshmukh with mother, Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundrra, Esha Deol, Bhumi Pednekar with sister Samiksha Pednekar, David Dhawan amongst others.

DJ Ganesh to perform at Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

It is worth mentioning that the pre-wedding celebrations of the couple have already started. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had their haldi ceremony last evening. In addition to this, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the celebrity couple will have DJ Ganesh, who will be infusing energy amongst guests to set the dance floor ablaze. He will be playing at their Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony, which is happening today, February 20. He will also be playing at the couple’s reception ceremony, which is happening tomorrow, February 21 in Goa.



For the unversed, DJ Ganesh rose to fame after he played at Karan Johar’s birthday party and later went on to play at Isha Ambani’s engagement party.

