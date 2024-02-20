Varun Dhawan mourns Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star Rituraj Singh’s demise; recalls meeting him on Baby John set

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

A while back, the unfortunate news of veteran actor Rituraj K Singh’s demise surfaced. According to reports, he was battling with pancreatic issues and suffered a cardiac arrest. He breathed his last on Feb 19 at the age of 59. In a long illustrious career, he not only worked in several television shows but also appeared in Bollywood movies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Yaariyan 2, and others. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan also dropped a heart-breaking message on the actor’s passing away.

Varun Dhawan shares heart-wrenching note on Rituraj K Singh's passing away

Varun Dhawan who has shared screen space with late actor Rituraj K Singh in Badrinath Ki Dulhania also took to his Instagram stories and shared a heart-breaking note. He mourned the loss of the veteran actor and recalled a ‘wonderful time’ working with him and his last meeting on the sets of his forthcoming film, Baby John. As a matter of fact, the later actor played Varun’s father in the film.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Varun Dhawan shared a still from the movie, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and wrote alongside, “#rip Rituraj sir had such a wonderful time working with him and had Just meet him few months back on the sets of baby john. Om Shanti.”

Celebs mourn Rituraj K Singh's demise on social media

The unexpected news of Rituraj K Singh’s demise came as a shock to many and sent shockwaves around the industry. Soon after the shocking news surfaced, several television and Bollywood celebs grieved his demise on social media. Arshad Warsi took to X and wrote, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother…".

Ace helmer Hansal Mehta also shared a photo of the veteran actor and wrote, “Rituraj!!!! Can’t believe this! I directed him briefly in a daily soap called K Street Pali Hill but in the process we became good friends. Been a while since we hung out but I have such fond memories. Untapped actor and a warm human. Gone suddenly and too early. "

According to a report published in Indian Express, Rituraj K Singh was suffering from some pancreatic disease and was hospitalized recently. Amit Behl, a good friend of the late actor, confirmed the news of his demise while talking to the publication and revealed that the late actor passed away at 12:30 am.

