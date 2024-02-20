EXCLUSIVE: DJ Ganesh to play at Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s sangeet, mehendi, reception in Goa

February is officially the season of love and taking their relationship a step ahead, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in a couple of days. The couple will be getting hitched in Goa for which both the families along with the bride-to-be and groom-to-be have already arrived in Goa. We have been sharing constant updates about the marriage and now Pinkvilla has yet another exclusive update. We have learned that DJ Ganesh is going to play at their Mehendi, Sangeet, and Reception.

DJ Ganesh has played at several celebrity functions

According to sources close to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, DJ Ganesh is going to be the man who will be responsible for getting all the guests at their Goa wedding to come on the dance floor and groove. He will be playing at their Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony, which is happening today, February 20. He will also be playing at the couple’s reception ceremony, which is happening tomorrow, February 21 in Goa.

For the unversed, this is not the first time that DJ Ganesh is playing at a big celebrity’s function. It is said that he got fame amongst Bollywood celebrities after he played at Karan Johar’s birthday party. After which he went on to play at Isha Ambani’s engagement party.

DJ Ganesh has also made everyone groove to his beats at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra to perform at the wedding

Pinkvilla had given yet another exclusive information about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding yesterday. We reported that Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are slated to dazzle with their performance. Raj Kundra’s long-standing friendship with Jackky's father, Vashu Bhagnani, adds a meaningful touch to their participation, while Shilpa herself shares a deep connection with Jackky. Interestingly, Jackky had graced Shilpa and Raj's wedding festivities in the past with his performance.

According to an inside source, Raj and Shilpa are all set to elevate the festivities with their dynamic performance, delivering an electrifying Punjabi wedding mashup that will undoubtedly enhance the glamor and musical ambiance of the event.

Inside glimpses from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding venue

The lovebirds are gearing up to tie the knot in South Goa in the presence of their family members, friends, and several Bollywood celebrities. Ahead of the wedding, some glimpses from the wedding venue went viral on social media. One of the pictures shows a coconut on which the initials of Rakul and Jackky are inscribed. The second picture is a floral placard extending a warm welcome to the guests as the sign reads, "Bhagnani and Singh family welcome you." According to India Today, the coconut was the welcome drink that is being offered to the guests.

More about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

In 2021, the couple confirmed their relationship and showcased their bond on social media through lovey-dovey snapshots. After dating for several years, they are finally getting married on February 21. Their wedding is slated to unfold at the ITC Grand Hotel in South Goa, as reported by India Today. Exclusive insights from Pinkvilla unveil their wedding hashtag, #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI which hints at the unique celebration with a beachside setting.

