Ramayana: Arun Govil to play Dashrath in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi starrer? Here's what we know

Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, Ramayana, continues to grow in scale with renowned Bollywood actors joining its illustrious cast. According to recent reports from ETimes, Arun Govil is in talks to portray the character of Raja Dashrath in the film.

According to sources, Arun Govil has been approached to portray the character of Lord Ram's father, Raja Dashrath, in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial venture, Ramayana. Govil, renowned for his portrayal of Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, would bring a significant connection to the project if cast. Pinkvilla recently broke the news that Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are confirmed to play Lord Ram and Sita, respectively, while Yash will take on the role of Raavan. Additionally, Sunny Deol is set to portray Lord Hanuman.

Joining the ensemble, Lara Dutta has been announced to portray Kaikeyi, with talks underway for Rakul Preet Singh to play Shurpanakha. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol has been approached to potentially take on the role of Kumbhkaran.

Ranbir Kapoor to have minimalistic look as Lord Ram

Ranbir Kapoor recently underwent a meticulous look test for his upcoming portrayal of Lord Ram in the film. According to India Today, the actor's depiction of Lord Ram will feature a minimalist aesthetic, with a focus on preserving his natural, lean physique. A photoshoot was conducted to finalize his appearance, highlighting his understated yet regal demeanor.

Director Nitesh Tiwari has opted against requiring the Tamasha actor to bulk up or undergo significant physical transformation for the role. Instead, his portrayal will showcase a bare-bodied look adorned with exquisite golden and gem-studded ornaments, a choice that has earned acclaim from those who have previewed the photos.

Ranbir Kapoor to undergo special diction and dialogue training

The actor is fully committed to preparing for his role with Tiwari assembling a dedicated team to refine the film's diction and dialogue. Additionally, meticulous attention is being paid to costumes and character appearances to ensure authenticity. Ranbir, in a pivotal role, spends extensive hours rehearsing and sharing progress videos with the director. The world of Ramayana is being brought to life by the esteemed Oscar-winning VFX company DNEG, which is also producing this epic cinematic endeavor.

