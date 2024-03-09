Ramayana: Harman Baweja replaces Vijay Sethupathi as Vibhishan in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's upcoming epic?

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is creating a lot of buzz in Bollywood. Despite not being officially announced yet, the excitement among the audience is immense. The film is scheduled to start shooting this month and will feature Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. There are constant updates about the cast members, and the latest news is that Harman Baweja has joined the star-studded cast to play the character of Vibhishan in this mega-budget film.

Harman Baweja to play the role of Vibhishan in Ramayana?

The makers of the upcoming mega-budget film Ramayana were in talks with Vijay Sethupathi earlier for the role of Vibhishan. But as per the Times of India report, Harman Baweja has now come on board to play the character of Raavan's brother who supported Lord Rama in the epic war.

The star-studded star cast of Ramayana

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash will be seen playing the roles of Lord Rama, Maa Sita, and Raavan in the film. It was also revealed that Sunny Deol has come on board for the character of Lord Hanuman while Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Kaikeyi and Shrupanakha respectively.

The makers of the film are planning to announce the film in a grand way on April 17 i.e. the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. A source confirmed to Pinkvilla, "There is no better date than Ram Navami to make an official announcement on the cast, crew, and release plans for Ramayana. It’s the most ambitious film of Indian Cinema and the team is making all the efforts to bring it to the spectacle in the most authentic manner. The team has spent over 5 years in pre-production to get the script and visuals in place, and it’s now the time to execute all that was planned.”

More about Ramayana

The epic saga is slated to release in cinemas as a trilogy. The first part of the film is expected to release on Diwali 2025 and the rest of the two parts will follow.

Earlier, TOI had revealed that the major chunk of shooting is set to happen in Mumbai, spanning around 60 days, followed by a London schedule. It was revealed that the portions depicting Lanka in the Ramayana narrative will be shot in London for approximately 60 days, with actor Yash joining Ranbir in this leg.

Interestingly, Ranbir has reportedly made several lifestyle-related changes to play the role of Lord Rama. Some of the changes include giving up alcohol, non-vegetarian food, and late-night parties.

