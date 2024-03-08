Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana part one to end with Sita’s abduction? Here's what parts 2 and 3 hold

Ranbir Kapoor is savoring the triumph of his recent hit, Animal, an action crime film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Riding high on its box office success, Kapoor is now shifting focus to Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming project, Ramayana. Recent media reports have unveiled fascinating insights into the first part of the movie, sparking anticipation among fans. Read it below!

Deets about Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

The upcoming Ramayana trilogy promises a deep exploration of the epic tale through meticulous storytelling. According to Bollywood Hungama, In the first part, viewers will be introduced to Lord Rama, his life in Ayodhya, his marriage to Sita, and their 14-year exile. The climax will focus on the pivotal moment of Sita's abduction by the antagonist, Ravana. The makers aim to blend entertainment, sensitivity, and cinematic grandeur, ensuring an engaging experience.

Further reports by Bollywood Hungama suggests, The second installment is expected to highlight Lord Ram and Lakshman's interactions with Lord Hanuman and the Vaanar Sena, leading to the construction of Ram Setu. The concluding part will depict the epic war between Vaanar Sena and Ravana's army, ending with Ravana's defeat and Lord Ram's triumphant return to Ayodhya with Sita.

About Ramayana's shooting schedule

As per The Times of India, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up to start filming soon for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming project. The major chunk of shooting is set to happen in Mumbai, spanning around 60 days, followed by a London schedule. The source also revealed that the portions depicting Lanka in the Ramayana narrative will be shot in London for approximately 60 days, with actor Yash joining Ranbir in this leg.

Notably, Ranbir has reportedly made lifestyle changes, including giving up alcohol, non-vegetarian food, and late-night parties, as part of his commitment to embody the character of Lord Ram in the film.

Cast of Ramayana

In the movie Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita Ma. Yash is set to play the ten-headed Ravana, expressing his enthusiasm for the multi-layered character. According to exclusive information from Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol has been cast as Lord Hanuman, while Lara Dutta will bring Kaikeyi to life on screen. There are ongoing discussions with Vijay Sethupathi for the role of Vibhishana, adding more excitement to the star-studded cast lineup.

