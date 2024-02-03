Ranbir Kapoor to film for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana for THESE many days in Mumbai, London

Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the glorious success of her last release Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action crime film was a box office hit. Now, the actor has moved on and is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Recent media reports suggest that it will be going on the floor soon and the actor will be shooting in cities like Mumbai and London.

Ranbir Kapoor to start shooting for Ramayana

According to The Times of India, Ranbir Kapoor will be going on the floor soon. The shooting of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial will extensively take place in Mumbai. The source further stated that Ranbir will be shooting for around 60 days in the financial capital followed by a schedule in London. Ramayana's Lanka portions will be shot in London again for approximately 60 days. Ranbir will be joined by actor Yash in this schedule.

Reportedly, Ranbir has willingly given up on alcohol, non-vegetarian food as well as late-night parties. This is to honor and prepare for the role of Lord Ram.

Sunny Deol to play Lord Hanuman

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that Sunny Deol has been roped in to play the role of Lord Hanuman in Ramayana. “Sunny Deol is all charged up to have gotten once in a lifetime opportunity to play Lord Hanuman. It’s a casting made in heaven, as Lord Hanuman stands for Strength, and who better than Sunny Deol in the present times to play the part with utmost conviction,” revealed a source close to the development. Sunny will be shooting for Ramayana: Part One in May this year.

The source further added: “While Ramayana: Part One features Sunny Deol in a guest appearance, the second and third part of the epic trilogy will have his complete presence. The makers are confident that after Dara Singh, it’s Sunny Deol who would be synonymous with Lord Hanuman in modern times.".

Kapoor will play the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will be Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Lara Dutta will portray Kaikeyi. Vijay Sethupathi is also in talks with the makers for the role of Vibhishana.

