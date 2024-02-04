Raveena Tandon has THIS advice for daughter Rasha Thadani ahead of Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s film

Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani are the coolest mother-daughter duo in Bollywood. The duo is often seen sharing adorable pictures and videos with each other on social media, testifying their warm bond and love for each other. On the professional front, the star kid is set to follow her mother’s footsteps and make her acting debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s next. In a recent interview, reflecting on the same, the actress shared the piece of advice she has for her daughter.

Raveena Tandon's advice for daughter Rasha Thadani

The Karmma Calling actress Raveena Tandon was recently in conversation with News 18. In the interview, the actress spilling beans on her advice to daughter Rasha Thadani expressed her belief by stating that every day is a new experience while bringing up your children. She stated that sometimes you've get to let your children also fall and pick up and walk again because that’s how they learn to be strong and recognize their inner strength and capabilities.

“Audience is king, content is king, and today, it’s the audiences that decide whether you’re here to stay or it’s time for pack up. You have to be hard-working, you have to be talented, you have to be sincere with what you’re doing and then that little bit of luck as well,” she was quoted as saying.

In addition to this, the actress who had a notable stint in super-hit KGF2 was asked if she is getting more offers from down South. The actor said that she’s not rushing through decisions and has been choosy. She would take up an offer if she finds the role challenging or something different to play in the film.

About Rasha Thadani's Bollywood debut

For the unversed, Rasha is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s next, which will also introduce Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan. Notably, a source close to the development had exclusively shared with Pinkvilla, “Raveena and Anil Thadani’s 17-year-old daughter Rasha will make her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s action-adventure film. She will be paired with Aaman Devgan."

“It’s a very special character, and Abhishek feels that Rasha fits best for the part. His lead pair has already started prepping for the film. They will be required to undergo a couple of training, which they have already begun. Both the youngsters are very excited to start their acting journey with Abhishek’s guidance,” the source had further added.

