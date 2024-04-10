PICS: Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani go spiritual; seek blessings at temples in Maharashtra

Raveena Tandon is quite open to sharing activities from her personal life. She often visits people and places and that usually makes it to her gram feed. Earlier today, the actress shared a glimpse of her spiritual getaway where she visited several temples with her daughter Rasha Thadani and some close friends.

Raveena Tandon seeks blessings at Maharashtra temple

Raveena Tandon with her daughter visited Maharashtra's popular Grushneshwar Jyotirlinga Mandir and Shri Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple. Tandon took to her Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures featuring Rasha and her at the temple venue seeking blessings. She captioned the post, "Om Namoh Shivaye!"

More about Grushneshwar Jyotirlinga Mandir

Also known as Grushneshwar, this holy temple stands as a shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva and is situated in the village of Verul within the Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra. This is one of the only 12 Jyotirlinga temples in existence. The name - Ghrneshwara translates to "lord of compassion". Positioned approximately one and a half kilometers from the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Ellora Caves, Grushneshwar finds its mentions in ancient texts such as the Shiva Purana, Skanda Purana, the Ramayana, and the Mahabharata.

More about Shri Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple

Located in Trimbak, Maharashtra, this ancient Hindu shrine is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is known as one of the twelve jyotirlingas and houses the registers of Hindu genealogy. The temple's surroundings include the sacred Godavari river, with its origin nearby. The Kusavarta kunda, a holy pond within the temple premises, is believed to be the source of the Godavari River. The temple was reconstructed by Peshwa Balaji Baji Rao after being destroyed by Aurangzeb.

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Patna Shuklla which explores the struggles of a fearless lawyer who decided to bring forward an education scam as a student approaches her as a victim. She soon realizes that she is pitted against a Chief Minister candidate. Tandon will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle and Ghudchadi.

On the other hand, Rasha Thadani will be making her acting debut this year with Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled film co-starring Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan.

