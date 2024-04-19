10 Govinda and Kader Khan movies to tickle your funny bone

In Indian cinema, few partnerships shine as brightly as that of Govinda and Kader Khan. Their collaborations have birthed timeless classics, delivering laughter, drama, and entertainment in equal measure. Today, let's take a nostalgic dive into 10 unforgettable Govinda and Kader Khan movies that continue to charm audiences across generations.

10 Govinda and Kader Khan movies to add to your watch list:-

1. Coolie No. 1

- Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan

- Director: David Dhawan

- IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

- Release Year: 1995

- Where to Watch: YouTube

In this movie, a matchmaker sets out to teach the arrogant rich Hoshiyar Chand (Kader Khan) a lesson. Hilarity escalates when he asks Raju (Govinda), a coolie, to pretend to be a millionaire so he can marry Hoshiyar Chand's daughter. Govinda's unbeatable comic timing coupled with Kader Khan's witty dialogues makes this film a laughter riot.

2. Dulhe Raja

- Cast: Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan

- Director: Harmesh Malhotra

- IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

- Release Year: 1998

- Where to Watch: YouTube

K K Singhania (Kader Khan) finds out that Raja (Govinda) has started a small restaurant right next to his luxurious hotel in an attempt to thwart the business. To make matters worse, his daughter decides to marry Raja. Govinda's portrayal of a jovial man, combined with Kader Khan's knack for comic roles, makes this film a delightful watch.

3. Hero No. 1

- Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan

- Director: David Dhawan

- IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

- Release Year: 1997

- Where to Watch: YouTube

A wealthy business heir plights his way to household chores for the sake of love. Posing as Raju who is a man of many talents - he sweeps, mops, cooks, sings, and dances his way into the hearts of his girlfriend's near and dear ones. This was a tale of love and deception, sprinkled with Govinda's trademark dance moves and Kader Khan's witty one-liners.

4. Deewana Mastana

- Cast: Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Kader Khan

- Director: David Dhawan

- IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

- Release Year: 1997

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Govinda and Kader Khan's comic timing shines in this romantic comedy filled with hilarious misunderstandings and eccentric characters. The film's witty dialogues and memorable moments make it a timeless classic.

5. Aankhen

- Cast: Govinda, Chunky Pandey, Kader Khan

- Director: David Dhawan

- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

- Release Year: 1993

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Two brothers Munnu and Bunnu who crack weird practical jokes get one of their statements out of hand. As a result, Bunnu goes missing and is presumed dead while Munnu is suspected of his murder. Govinda and Kader Khan's on-screen bond in this one shines in this comedy-drama that explores the chaos ensuing from a series of misunderstandings.

6. Saajan Chale Sasural

- Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan

- Director: David Dhawan

- IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

- Release Year: 1996

- Where to Watch: YouTube

After Shyamsunder presumes that his first wife Pooja died in a flood, he marries Divya. When he learns that Pooja is alive, he has to juggle between his wives while keeping both his marriages a secret. Govinda's comic antics and Kader Khan's humorous attitude are the highlights of this family entertainer.

7. Raja Babu

- Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan

- Director: David Dhawan

- IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

- Release Year: 1994

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Govinda and Kader Khan's comic timing adds zest to this hilarious tale of mistaken identities and love. The film's quirky characters and memorable dialogues have etched it into Bollywood folklore.

8. Haseena Maan Jaayegi

- Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan

- Director: David Dhawan

- IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

- Release Year: 1999

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Govinda and Kader Khan's rib-tickling performances infuse this comedy with laughter and charm. The film's entertaining plot and catchy music make it a must-watch for fans of the iconic duo.

9. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Kader Khan

- Director: David Dhawan

- IMDB Rating: 5.9 /10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

- Release Year: 1998

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Govinda and Kader Khan's performances alongside Amitabh Bachchan elevate this action-packed comedy. The film's blend of humor and action keeps audiences entertained from start to finish.

10. Joru Ka Ghulam

- Cast: Govinda, Twinkle Khanna, Kader Khan

- Director: Shakeel Noorani

- IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

- Release Year: 2000

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Govinda plays a man who pretends to be a docile and obedient husband to win his wife's affection, leading to uproarious situations. Kader Khan's portrayal of Govinda's cunning but caring father-in-law adds laughter to the film's narrative.

Govinda and Kader Khan movies are indeed the best way to laugh out loud from your bellies. Khan passed away in 2018 marking an end to the era of hilarious riots and the dynamic duo that made our childhood cine-watching experience worth it.

