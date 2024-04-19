Raveena Tandon reveals daughter Rasha Thadani's reaction to her Mohra look from 90s making a comeback

Raveena Tandon was fashionable even before fashion was a thing on-screen. From the skirt outfits in Andaz Apna Apna to that bright yellow saree in Mohra’s Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Tandon set a fashion standard that people even today follow. In a recent interview with HT City, Raveena opened up about her fashion choices and how it has transformed over the years.

“Honestly not. I still do my own thing," said Raveena Tandon when asked if she ever felt the pressure of looking a certain way as an actress. The actress added, “It’s just that I like to experiment with different things.”

When Raveena Tandon put random stuff from a flea market and ended up creating an iconic look

This was for the song Dil Mein Hai Tu where Raveena starred opposite Akshay Kumar in Daava (1997). Recalling those days, Tandon added, “I went shopping with the choreographer to the Goa flea market and picked up the accessories myself. We created looks for the both of us on the set with those things.”

Raveena believes "there is no need to spend crores to create mind-blowing looks" while talking about whether actors want to put extra effort into looking good. The 49-year-old said, "A few adventurous stylists will be on board if you give them the idea. It also depends on what the actor wants."

How did Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha react to her old look coming back in trend?

Raveena’s daughter Rasha Thadani who is herself quite fashionable is currently prepping for her Bollywood debut. Tandon shared, “Rasha (daughter) and I were watching Mohra (1994) recently, and I realised that those crop tops, baggy and straight cut jeans are back. Rasha was like ‘Gosh, you wore things like these then!’ Those looks are very now. Except for the permed hair, it would be very fun.”

Raveena Tandon on being judged over how she dressed up

“Luckily, there were no fashion police as such in those days,” Raveena confided while saying that it was easy for her to walk out in a ponytail and track pants and not be bothered about anything.

She continued, “Today, you have to be dressed to the nines. I see the pressure on the younger actors to do airport looks. As you grow older, you really don’t care. But it doesn’t mean you go out looking like a sloth!"

Raveena who played the character of a 90s heroine in her recently released web series Karmma Calling shared that it “takes a couple of disasters when you are young to become more realistic about yourself.” While talking about her case in specific, Tandon said, “I used to be experimental — that has not changed. But I have grown up enough to know what I should or should not be doing.”

In the same conversation, Raveena shared that the look she created for the song Sheher Ki Ladki in 2019’s movie Khandani Shafakhana is her favorite of all time. “Then there was a song called Dooba Dooba in a film called Vinashak (1998). I wore an all-metal outfit that Manish (Malhotra) made for me. I would get bruised because the metal scratched my skin while dancing," Raveena added.

Tandon in the same interview confessed to loving traditional wear like sarees, ghagra cholis, or just churidar kurtas. She said that it’s her comfort wear.

