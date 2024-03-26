Raveena Tandon talks about cutthroat nature of film industry: ‘Bollywood is full of insecure people’

Raveena Tandon acknowledged the presence of insecurity and competition in the film industry, attributing its tarnished image to excessive media scrutiny. In a candid interview, she revealed experiencing the effects of backstage politics but asserted her commitment to integrity. Raveena emphasized that she has never engaged in malicious tactics to undermine others' careers despite facing challenges herself.

Raveena Tandon talks about competitiveness in industry

In a recent interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Raveena Tandon reaffirmed her previous statements about the competitive nature of the industry during the 90s, noting the shift towards impersonality in recent times.

Reflecting on her groundbreaking dramatic roles, she reminisced about the lively atmosphere on set in the past. She remarked, "The atmosphere on set used to be so much fun. People would be teasing each other about fights, affairs, revenge dramas… It used to be action-packed."

Speaking about the competitive nature of the film industry, Raveena highlighted the prevalence of insecurity among some individuals who resort to pulling others down to prevent their success. She emphasized, "Some people are insecure, and they can't bear to see others succeed. They look for ways to pull others down. This could be via their relationships, via the groups they belong to, they could come at you via your boyfriends and girlfriends. Our industry is undoubtedly competitive. But which industry isn't? It's the same in the world of politics and corporates. The only difference is that the film industry is written about because people want to consume gossip about famous people. Definitely, people indulge in politics here. It's happened to me as well."

'I never sabotaged anyone's career': Raveena Tandon

However, Raveena asserted that she has never intentionally sabotaged anyone's career. She stated, "If something like this has ever happened because of me, it was unintentional, and I'm willing to apologize for it."

Drawing from her father's wisdom, she reflected, "My father used to say that when a baby learns to walk, it falls over and over again before it can stand up and eventually become someone who can walk with their head held high. This was the lesson that I was taught."

Raveena emphasized her willingness to work with newcomers, as she started as one herself.

Raveena Tandon's work front

Raveena Tandon stands out as one of the rare actresses from the 1990s who smoothly transitioned into significant roles after her peak years. She took the lead in the Netflix series Aranyak and the Hotstar show Karmma Calling. Her upcoming project includes the film Patna Shukla.