WATCH: Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani attend Taylor Swift's concert and Swiftie inside you will get jealous of duo

Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani are setting some major mother-daughter goals, and we simply can't deny it. Despite her hectic schedule, mom Raveena Tandon always spares time for her daughter and is often seen traveling and making the most out of their time together. Recently, Raveena took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures and videos from their latest outing, and we bet it will give you major FOMO!

Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani enjoy Taylor Swift's concert

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram and shared some pictures and videos with her daughter, Rasha Thadani, from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore. Yes, you heard it right. In the shared pictures and videos, the mom-daughter duo can be seen posing for a selfie together and singing their hearts out to Taylor Swift's 'Love Story'. Don't believe us? Take a look for yourself.

Raveena Tandon captioned the post, "Just mom daughter things ♥️ #mygirls #bffs #taylorswift @taylorswift The Eras Tour #singapore by @rashathadani".

Check it out here:

Raveena Tandon on the work front

Raveena Tandon stands out as one of the rare actresses from the 1990s who smoothly transitioned into significant roles after her peak years. She took the lead in the Netflix series Aranyak and the Hotstar show Karmma Calling. Recently, she was seen portraying the role of a lawyer in Patna Shuklla. The movie opened to positive response from fans and critics alike.

Advertisement

Rasha Thadani's Bollywood debut

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, has already created a significant buzz by her social media presence and public appearances.

For the uninitiated, Rasha is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s next, which will also introduce Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan. Notably, a source close to the development had exclusively shared with Pinkvilla, “Raveena and Anil Thadani’s 17-year-old daughter Rasha will make her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s action-adventure film. She will be paired with Aaman Devgan."

“It’s a very special character, and Abhishek feels that Rasha fits best for the part. His lead pair has already started preparing for the film. They will be required to undergo a couple of training sessions, which they have already begun. Both the youngsters are very excited to start their acting journey with Abhishek’s guidance,” the source further added.

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon talks about cutthroat nature of film industry: ‘Bollywood is full of insecure people’