Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha reveals being ‘complete disaster’ in audition for debut film; says THIS on dealing with trolls

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani is among the popular star kids in Bollywood. She will be soon stepping into the Bollywood industry with Abhishek Kapoor’s next, co-starring Ajay Devgn’s nephew and debutant Aaman Devgn. In a recent interview, the actress talked about bagging the role in the film and first day on the film sets.

Rasha Thadani talks about her debut film with Abhishek Kapoor

Rasha Thadani was recently in conversation with Cosmopolitan India. During the conversation, she talked about bagging the role in her debut film through an audition as she said, “Gattu sir (Abhishek Kapoor) is not someone to just take ‘somebody’ in his film. I auditioned for the role; I was a complete disaster (I am not embarrassed of saying it). But, he must have seen something in me that he thought of giving me the chance; and I am lucky and grateful I got the opportunity to work with him in my first film. He is one of the greatest directors I’ll ever work with—I look up to him.”

The daughter of veteran actress Raveena Tandon also called it a ‘learning process’ as she recalled turning 18 on the third or fourth day on set. She laid the timeline of her ‘hectic’ routine that began with her going to the school at 8 a.m. then getting back and going to the workshops which were till 11 p.m. every day. She also mentioned that after her workshops, she would return and study for her 12th board exams.

Rasha also revealed that she took her board exams during the film shoot, following which her routine was quite busy. Thus, she opines that she ‘matured in the process’ while shooting for the ‘beautiful film’ and it is a ‘dream come true’ for her.

In addition to this, Rasha also recalled her first day of shooting while she had 102° temperature, and they were shooting in Madh Island, Maharashtra. “I was surviving on Electral with absolutely no idea of what was going on (laughs). I feel bad for Gattu sir who was so lenient. I don’t think I’ve ever been that nervous in my life,” she shared.

Rasha Thadani on dealing with social media trolling

Furthermore, during the interview, the star kid also stated that she is strong and feels lucky not to be trolled enough on the internet. She shared her mantra by mentioning, “I follow this saying: If your day is 100%, and something affects 3% of it, don’t let the other 97% get affected as well,” further adding if trolling happens one must process, feel bad for it a bit and move on. She also emphasized the importance of regular meditation.

