Rasha Thadani talks about carrying her mom Raveena Tandon’s legacy ahead; growing up away from limelight

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan soon. The movie will be directed by National award-winning director Abhishek Kapoor. During a recent interview, the star kid has spoken about carrying forward her family’s legacy.

Rasha Thadani on taking her family’s filmy legacy forward

Not just her mom Raveena Tandon, Rasha’s grandfather Ravi Tandon was a popular filmmaker and her father Anil Thadani is a well-known film distributor. Talking about the same, she told Cosmopolitan India, “When you talk about my legacy, I have to say I look at my grandfather and my mom, and all the work they’ve done, and I hope I can even achieve half of what they’ve done. I am so proud of them, and I hope I can make them proud, and carry our legacy and name forward.”

Further, she also spoke about staying away from the limelight during her growing up years and shared, “Mom tried to keep us away from the spotlight, and I was grateful that we were not exposed to pap culture at the time. I was 17 when I was papped alone—it took me time to warm up but now I am pretty chill. With the increased amount of social media platforms, it is hard to keep away from it. Obviously, social media isn’t our work—while it can be fun, it can also be nasty.”

Does Raveena Tandon help Rasha choose a script?

“She’s always there to advise me," revealed Rasha adding, “But, at the end of the day, she leaves that decision to me and my instinct...I like that she gives me the leeway to do what I feel.” After the Abhishek Kapoor directorial, Rasha might also make her Telugu debut opposite Ram Charan, as speculated by several media reports in the past.

However, Raveena on the other hand feels that her 19-year-old is quite young to explore and can anytime restart. In an old interview with Lehren Retro, Tandon had shared, “Tomorrow, god forbid, if something doesn’t work for her, she’s independent enough to stand on her own feet and probably get a job somewhere.”

