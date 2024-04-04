Nadia Khan blames Bollywood's Khans for getting Pakistani stars banned in India because of their 'insecurity'

Pakistani actor and TV presenter Nadia Khan has ignited a storm on social media. In a clip that has now gone viral on the internet, Khan can be seen saying that several top Bollywood actors, including the popular Khans (Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan), have insecurities about talented artists from Pakistan. She made these controversial remarks during an episode of Kya Drama Hai Uncut Version which was shared on X with the caption "I need her delusion."

Nadia Khan's allegations against Indian actors

Speaking in Urdu, Nadia Khan was heard saying, "After working in their films, Fawad Khan and other Pakistani celebs are so popular in India that some of Bollywood's top actors became insecure about them. They only tried to create a political issue between the two countries and made sure our artistes were banned there (After the Uri attack). It was not just the Indian politicians that had an issue with us, the top actors there were scared."

Continuing her statement, Khan added, “It is not just a fear of getting films, but also how much the Indian public was starting to love Pakistani actors. They were so scared of our talent that they got us banned… Even the Khans (Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan) are insecure – 'If these boys come in our films, what will we do?'”

Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Nadia's claims

The clip prompted a sea of reactions on X. One user questioned Khan's mental state, while another quipped about the boundaries of delusion. Some users humorously suggested that the Khans would be trembling in response to Nadia's remarks, while others attributed her statements to being under the influence.

More about India’s ban on Pak artists

In 2016, after the tragic Uri attack, India made a strong decision to prohibit all Pakistani artists from working in Bollywood. The All Indian Cine Workers Association then enforced a total ban on them following the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

“In relation to the Pakistani government banning Indian movies in Pakistan AICWA (All Indian Cine Workers Association) urges all the film industries to put a complete stop to any association with Pakistani artists, musicians, and diplomats,” read an official statement.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan-AbRam Khan take ferry from Gateway of India; are they headed to Alibaug?