Raees actress Mahira Khan looks sunshine in yellow saree and floral printed blouse; check out its price

Mahira Khan is one of the most talented actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry who has also ventured into Bollywood films. With her legacy of popular and romantic shows, the actress is a complete example of determination and hard work. She is recognized not only for her impressive slate of shows but also for her impeccable fashion sense, which leaves everyone amazed!

As of now, Mahira Khan is making headlines owing to her gorgeous look as she wore a yellow and pink saree for an event in Dubai.

Mahira Khan wears Indian designer Masaba Gupta

Many prominent Pakistani artists, authors, and poets marked their presence at the ongoing Jashn-e-Rekhta festival in Dubai this weekend. Celebrating the rich literary heritage of the Urdu language, the event saw many eminent personalities engaging in panel discussions and other gatherings. Among them was famous actress Mahira Khan.

The Raees star opted for a vibrant ensemble to attend the festival. She was seen wearing a gorgeous yellow and pink saree, exuding confidence and sophistication. The beautiful and luxurious trip has been created by none other than Indian designer Masaba Gupta. Coming with a hefty price tag of Rs 32,000, the yellow kasata saree is from the House of Masaba.

Look at Mahira Khan's recent fashion statement here:

Mahira Khan looked like a ray of sunshine in the rose print blouse, and the simple yet elegant pallu design is perfect for any occasion. The two-toned gota-adorned drape complemented the pink and yellow floral blouse well. What made Mahira look more beautiful was her signature sleek bun and the beautiful pink pout.

Coming to her jewelry and accessories, the Humsafar actress wore green bangles that added a vibrant contrast to her attire. Opting for diamond-encrusted stud earrings with white stones added a layer of much-needed bling to the diva’s sophisticated look. Undeniably, impeccable style and fashion choices have, once again, left a lasting impression.

On the professional front, Mahira Khan will be seen in an upcoming Pakistani film, Neelofar. Written and directed by Ammar Rasool, the film co-stars Fawad Khan and Madiha Imam. Well, it will be for the third time when Mahira and Fawad will be seen collaborating on a project after Humsafar and The Legend of Maula Jatt.

