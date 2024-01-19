10 Best Hindi family movies on Amazon Prime: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Family movies hold a special place in Indian cinema, serving as wholesome entertainment that can be enjoyed by both adults and children. Bollywood, over the years, has crafted numerous films that seamlessly blend drama, humor, romance, and emotions, creating a delightful viewing experience for audiences. Many of these movies revolve around the theme of families, exploring the dynamics and relationships within.

If you're on the lookout for such heartwarming films, Amazon Prime Video, a prominent OTT platform, offers a diverse collection of family-centric movies. These cinematic gems provide a perfect opportunity for families to come together, share laughs, and create lasting memories.

10 must-watch family movies on Amazon Prime to entertain you:

1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 58 mins

2 hours 58 mins IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy

Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy Year of release: 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani unfolds the captivating tale of two individuals, starkly opposite in culture and personalities, who fall deeply in love. In a bid to win the hearts of each other's families, they decide to 'switch' their homes. This decision leads to a cascade of drama, emotions, and profound life lessons, making the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer one of the best movies on Prime.

Advertisement

2. Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins

2 hours 17 mins IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Family/Drama Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor

Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor Director: Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra Writer: Shakun Batra, Ayesha Devitre

Shakun Batra, Ayesha Devitre Year of release: 2016

In Kapoor & Sons, Amarjeet Kapoor's final wish is for his children and grandchildren to capture a family portrait. What follows is a series of secrets about each family member coming to light. This portrayal of a dysfunctional family is a cinematic treat, offering viewers a compelling and emotionally charged story.

3. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins

2 hours 53 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Comedy/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar

Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar Year of release: 2015

Dil Dhadakne Do takes viewers on an intriguing journey as the Mehras celebrate their wedding anniversary surrounded by family and friends on a cruise. It becomes a catalyst for the Mehras to confront and resolve the distances that have arisen among them. This cinematic gem stands out as one of the best family movies on Amazon Prime India.

4. Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

2 hours 35 mins IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Sports/Comedy/Family

Sports/Comedy/Family Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ali Haji, Angelina Idnani

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ali Haji, Angelina Idnani Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Writer: Habib Faisal

Habib Faisal Year of release: 2007

Ta Ra Rum Pum narrates the story of RV, a car racer, whose career takes a tragic turn after a devastating accident. Confronted with adversity, his wife and children play integral roles in aiding him to conquer his inner struggles and orchestrate a remarkable comeback, positioning it as one of the best family movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

5. Vivah (2006)

Running Time: 2 hours 46 mins

2 hours 46 mins IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl

Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya, Aash Karan Atal

Sooraj R. Barjatya, Aash Karan Atal Year of release: 2006

In the film Vivah, Poonam finds herself engaged to Prem, hailing from a prosperous family. However, just two days before her impending wedding, a tragic incident unfolds as her house catches fire. The profound emotional turmoil and dilemma that ensue amid these circumstances contribute to making Vivah one of the finest family movies on Prime.

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Running Time: 3 hours 7 mins

3 hours 7 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2003

Kal Ho Naa Ho is the story of Naina, whose life is steeped in family problems, until the entry of Aman brings a wave of positivity. As Naina falls in love with Aman, she remains oblivious to his secret and is unaware of her best friend Rohit's deepening feelings for her. Capable of moving audiences to tears, KHNH stands as one of the finest family movies on Amazon Prime India.

7. Baghban (2003)

Running Time: 2 hours 47 mins

2 hours 47 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama/Romance

Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Mahima Chaudhry

Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Mahima Chaudhry Director: Ravi Chopra

Ravi Chopra Writer: B. R. Chopra, Achala Nagar, Satish Bhatnagar, Ram Govind, Shafiq Ansari

B. R. Chopra, Achala Nagar, Satish Bhatnagar, Ram Govind, Shafiq Ansari Year of release: 2003

In Baghban, a couple makes significant sacrifices to ensure a happy life for their four sons, only to find the children displaying selfishness and disrespect towards their parents in future. It is an emotional tale underscoring the importance of parental relationships and a powerful reminder of the emotional complexities within a family dynamic.

Advertisement

8. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Running Time: 3 hours 29 mins

3 hours 29 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Family/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh

Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh Year of release: 2001

The timeless classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham revolves around the theme of family bonds and reconciliation. The elder son of a wealthy couple is disowned by his father when he decides to marry a woman from a middle-class background. In a quest to reunite his fractured family, the younger son embarks on a journey to find his estranged brother.

9. Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999)

Running Time: 2 hours 56 mins

2 hours 56 mins IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama/Romance

Family/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Alok Nath

Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Alok Nath Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Year of release: 1999

Hum Saath-Saath Hain is a family drama that weaves together emotions, romance, and humor, centering around a harmonious joint family. The narrative takes a dramatic turn when the matriarch, influenced by misguided factors, decides to sever ties with her stepson and his wife.

10. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Running Time: 3 hours 9 mins

3 hours 9 mins IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Movie Genre: Drama/Romance

Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Writer: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Year of release: 1995

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the timeless classic, is the love story between Raj and Simran, whose destinies intertwine in Europe. Despite Simran being promised to another, Raj is resolute in his determination to travel to India and marry her. Renowned for its iconic romance and memorable music, it is one of the best movies to watch with family on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 Best Deepika Padukone movies that are must-watch; Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Bajirao Mastani