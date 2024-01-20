Ranbir Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's unseen PIC from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil sets is going viral; fans REACT

Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, released in 2016, remains etched in the hearts of cinephiles for various reasons. From its chart-topping songs and memorable dialogues to Shah Rukh Khan's ek tarfa pyar, the film has left a lasting impact. Another factor that contributed to its success was the sizzling chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A viral picture from the film's set featuring these two actors is circulating online, reminding everyone of the naturally beautiful chemistry they shared on-screen.

Fans dub Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the hottest on-screen duo

On Saturday, Dharma Productions delighted fans by sharing nostalgic pictures from the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on their Instagram account. The post includes behind-the-scenes snapshots featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Karan Johar. A never-seen-before picture of Ranbir and Aishwarya is of special note, grabbing everyone's attention and reigniting memories of their scintillating on-screen chemistry. Take a look:

The picture quickly gained traction and made its way to Reddit. One user expressed their desire to see more of the couple, considering them the hottest, while another believed Ranbir and Aishwarya had better chemistry than Ranbir and Anushka in the film.

About Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Under the banner of Dharma Productions, Karan Johar has directed, produced, and penned the screenplay for the dramatic film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles, with Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo and Fawad Khan appearing in a brief role.

Advertisement

The movie had a global release on October 28, 2016, aligning with the Diwali festival. The soundtrack, created by Pritam, swiftly became a chart-topper, heightening the film's popularity. Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics, and Arijit Singh lent his voice to the songs. Despite facing competition from Ajay Devgn's Shivaay, the film fared well at the box office.

Initial critical reviews presented a mixed perspective, with a commendation for direction, music, cinematography, and performances, particularly from Sharma, Kapoor, and Rai. However, there were critiques regarding the screenplay, pacing, and climax.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi dubs working with Shah Rukh Khan 'shaandar'; REVEALS not liking the script of Mimi at first