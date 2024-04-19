Meet actor who worked at newspaper agency, acted with Salman Khan-Ranbir Kapoor and became top villain in Bollywood

The Bollywood industry has been witnessing talented actors playing villain roles. However, their journey to becoming actors is one of the most challenging paths. This article introduces a veteran actor who needs no separate introduction. From his on-screen persona to his dialogue delivery, the actor enthralled the audience with some memorable villainous roles.

Today's top pick is none other than the super-talented and veteran actor Prem Chopra. He is regarded as one of the top villains in the history of cinema. He gained fame by proving his acting prowess, but very few know that his father wanted him to become a doctor.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra's father wanted him to become doctor

Knowing for his famous dialogue "Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra," the veteran actor was in Lahore on September 23, 1935. The third of six children of Ranbir Lal and Rooprani Chopra, he and his family moved to Shimla after the partition.

During his study days, his father wanted him to become a doctor, but he was more interested in cinema and wanted to drive to Mumbai to become a successful actor.

Prem Chopra joined newspaper agency after reaching Mumbai

After reaching Mumbai, Prem Chopra got a job in the circulation department of the Times of India. He was responsible for looking after Bengal, Orissa, and Bihar and was required to tour 20 days a month.

Prem managed to shorten his visit by calling his agents to meet him at the station so that he could return quickly. A tour that normally takes 20 days would end in 12, and the actor would spend the rest of the time going from one studio to another. He also received support from his boss.

In an interview, he once revealed that during one such train journey, he was offered his first Punjabi film, Chaudhary Karnail Singh, as the lead actor. However, before Chaudhary Karnail Singh was released, Prem Ji lost his mother. However, his mother poured him with blessings as the film won a National Award for Best Feature Film in Punjabi. After this film, Prem started getting offers from Bollywood.

Even though he was getting film offers, Prem Chopra didn't quit the newspaper job. While working on Main Shadi Karne Chala, someone suggested he play a villain. After the release of Teesri Manzil and Upkaar, he received several film offers as a villain. After Upkaar in 1967, he left the newspaper job.

In an interview with Times of India, the veteran actor once shared his father's reactions to his aspirations. "When I came to Mumbai from Shimla, my father said, 'I don't want to be an obstruction, but I want you to know that this acting is not a secure profession, so you must find employment in case you want to go to Mumbai,'" he said.

Prem Chopra's filmography

In his 60-year career, Prem Chopra has made over 380 films. He holds the record of playing the main antagonist in 19 Rajesh Khanna films. He also worked with Salman Khan in films such as Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Salaam-E-Ishq, and many more.

The 88-year-old actor's recent work is Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. He made a guest appearance in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial and received praise for his short yet remarkable presence. In multiple interviews, he said the film has done a tremendous business.

