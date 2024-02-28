Prem Chopra fondly recollects his close friendship with late Rishi Kapoor; 'We used to discuss girls'

Veteran actor Prem Chopra has undeniably left an indelible mark on Bollywood throughout his illustrious career spanning nearly six decades. Renowned for his compelling portrayals of villains, he has graced the silver screen in numerous iconic Hindi films, including Upkaar, Dostana, and Phool Bane Angaray.

Chopra's unforgettable dialogue, 'Prem naam hai mera... Prem Chopra,' from Rishi Kapoor's debut film Bobby, catapulted him to stardom and became synonymous with his on-screen persona. His camaraderie with Rishi Kapoor extended beyond the reel, as the two shared a close friendship. Apart from Bobby, they collaborated on several other noteworthy films such as Nagina, Naseeb, and Prem Granth.

Reflecting on his cherished memories with Kapoor in an interview with ANI, Chopra fondly recalled the friendship they shared off-screen.

Prem Chopra recalls bonding with Rishi Kapoor over girls

In a recent conversation, Prem Chopra candidly opened up about his deep friendship with the late actor Rishi Kapoor. Recalling their bond, Chopra fondly expressed, "We used to be together all the time. He got all right, he got free from cancer, but then again got into a problem. He was a very nice actor and a jolly good chap. We used to discuss girls. We were having a lot of pranks with each other. There were so many funny things to do."

Prem Chopra's connection to the Kapoor family extended beyond the professional realm, as he was also personally linked to them. In 1969, he married Uma Malhotra, who is the sibling of Krishna Raj Kapoor, the beloved wife of Raj Kapoor. This familial tie further deepened Chopra's bond with the Kapoor Khandaan, solidifying their relationship beyond the silver screen.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Prem Chopra showcased his acting prowess in the action thriller film Animal. The movie boasted an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. With its gripping storyline and stellar performances, Animal emerged as a blockbuster hit at the box office, garnering acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

ALSO READ: Prem Chopra reminisces about being offered Godfather’s role in Hollywood film; 'I jumped on it'