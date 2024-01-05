Ranbir Kapoor shares cheerful moment with Rocket Singh co-star Amol Parashar; latter dubs Animal star 'gracious'

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, a film that initially didn't achieve significant success at the box office upon its 2009 release, has since gained cult status and amassed a massive fan following over the years. The movie had Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role, who had entered the film industry just two years prior. Recently, the actor had a reunion with his co-star from the film, Amol Parashar. They captured the moment with pictures, and Amol shared a heartfelt note for Ranbir, praising the actor for his continued graciousness.

Amol Parashar beams with smile as he poses with Ranbir Kapoor

Amol Parashar recently treated his Instagram followers to a cheerful snapshot alongside Ranbir Kapoor. In the photo, both actors wear bright smiles as they capture a selfie, exuding handsomeness and style. In addition to the snapshot, Amol shared clips of his scenes with Ranbir from the film Rocket Singh.

Accompanying the Instagram post is a heartfelt note that reads, "Apna #Harry bann gaya #Animal.....Bumped into my first screen co-actor, a much huger star now and still as gracious as on that first day. Swipe to see the clip of my first ever shot on camera, first day on any kind of set (no short films no ads no clue) when life plonked me straight from stage into a @yrf film. If you never saw #RocketSingh , you can catch this sweet gem of a film written by Jaideep Sahni and directed by Shimit Amin on @primevideoin - it will make you join the long list of people who want Shimit sir to make more movies. #RanbirKapoor P.S. I know that may not look like me in the clip, but trust me that’s me."

Check out Amol's Instagram post below:

About Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year

The film follows the journey of Harpreet Singh Bedi, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, a commerce graduate who finds himself in the challenging role of a salesman. Faced with ridicule from both colleagues and employers, Harpreet decides to take matters into his own hands. In a bold move, he conceives and operates a parallel company without the knowledge of those around him.

The film, featuring a talented cast including Amol Parashar, Shazahn Padamsee, Prem Chopra, and Gauahar Khan, explores themes of entrepreneurship and resilience in the corporate world.

