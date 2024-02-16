16 old Bollywood actors who redefine cinema; Prem Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan to Zeenat Aman

The film industry has been witnessing the golden era of old Bollywood actors for ages. Among them, many have passed away and some living legends are still winning our hearts and loved today. Even though it is hard to miss any names, we curated a list of 16 old living Bollywood actors who are still ruling the golden era of the film industry. From Prem Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan to Zeenat Aman, and Manoj Kumar, have a look at the list.

List of 16 old living Bollywood actors that are still loved today

1. Prem Chopra

Date of Birth: 23 September 1935 (age 88)

Prem Chopra (born 23 September 1935) is an Indian actor in Hindi films. He has acted in 380 films over 60 years. He has a soft-spoken diction despite playing a villain in most films. His 19 films, with him as an antagonist and Rajesh Khanna in the lead role remain popular with audiences and critics. The veteran actor was recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

2. Zeenat Aman

Date of Birth: 19 November 1951 (age 72)

Zeenat Aman is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. She established herself as a leading actress in the 1970s with roles in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), Ajanabee (1974), Warrant (1975), Chori Mera Kaam (1975), Dharam Veer (1977), Chhailla Babu (1977), Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977), and The Great Gambler (1979). She is best known for her role in the 1978 film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. The veteran actress is a newbie on Instagram and shares interesting anecdotes, throwback pictures, and thought-provoking topics. She recently appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 8.

3. Manoj Kumar

Date of Birth: 24 July 1937 (age 86)

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar is not only an actor but also a film director, screenwriter, lyricist, and editor who worked in Hindi cinema. He is known for acting and making films with patriotic themes and has been given the nickname Bharat Kumar.[A] He is the recipient of a National Film Award and several other awards, in varied categories. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2016 by the Government of India for his contribution to Indian cinema and arts. Some of his popular films are Himalay Ki God Mein, Gumnaam, Sawan Ki Ghata, and many more.

4. Dharmendra

Date of Birth: 8 December 1935 (age 88)

One of the most loved old Bollywood actors is Dharmendra. Sometimes nicknamed the "He-Man" of Bollywood, Dharmendra is widely regarded to be amongst the most handsome Indian actors of his time. In 2012, he received the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honor, from the Government of India. Dharmendra has worked in over 300 films in a career spanning over six decades, he is considered one of the most successful actors in the history of Hindi cinema. He was recently seen in Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

5. Amitabh Bachchan

Date of Birth: 11 October 1942 (age 81)

Often hailed as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has played pivotal roles in over 200 films. He consistently starred in top-grossing Indian films with critical acclaim from the mid-1970s to the 80s, such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikander, Suhaag, Dostana, Naseeb, Laawaris, Kaalia, Namak Halaal, Coolie, Sharaabi and Mard. He was featured in Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, and many more.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Big B has a sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 A with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. He also has Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84. He will also be reuniting with megastar Rajinikanth for the Tamil film Vettaiyan.

6. Jaya Bachchan

Date of Birth: 9 April 1948 (age 75)

The veteran actress is the wife of Amitabh Bachchan. She is noted for her performances in films like Uphaar (1971), Koshish (1972), and Kora Kagaz (1974). She starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan in several films, including Zanjeer (1973), Abhimaan (1973), Chupke Chupke (1975), Mili (1975) and the cult film Sholay (1975). She was recently seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

7. Parikshit Sahni

Date of Birth: 1 January 1944 (age 80)

Remember Farhan Qureshi’s father from the movie 3 Idiots? Or Jaggu’s pitaji from PK? These are some of the incredible roles played by Parikshit Sahni, son of the yesteryear actor Balraj Sahni. He is also known for his roles in TV series like Gul Gulshan Gulfaam, Gaatha, Shararat, etc.

8. Kabir Bedi

Date of Birth: 16 January 1946 (age 78)

Kabir Bedi is noted for his role as Emperor Shah Jahan in Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and the villainous Sanjay Verma in the 1980s blockbuster Khoon Bhari Maang. He is best known in Italy and Europe for playing the pirate Sandokan in the popular Italian TV miniseries and for his role as the villainous Gobinda in the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy. Bedi is based in India and lives in Mumbai.

9. Shatrughan Sinha

Date of Birth: 15 July 1946 (age 77)

Shatrughan Sinha is one of the most loved old living Bollywood actors. He is the father of Sonakshi Sinha. Some of his movies include Dostana, Ab Kya Hoga, Muqabla, etc. He has also been active in politics for many years and even served as Union Minister for many years.

10. Anupam Kher

Date of Birth: 7 March 1955 (age 68)

Anupam Kher has featured in 500 films in different languages and many plays. He is one of India’s greatest assets in the industry. He has been awarded the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. His films list is a big one and some of them are Mohabbatein, Rang De Basanti, Vivah, etc.

11. Naseeruddin Shah

Date of Birth: 20 July 1950 (age 73)

Naseerudding Shah has featured in Krrish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Katha, etc. He has also acted in Hollywood films like The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. He and his wife Ratna Pathak Shah are thespians who have been active in the field of theatre for many years.

12. Pankaj Kapur

Date of Birth: 29 May 1954 (age 69)

Shahid Kapoor’s father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur is a versatile actor who has had a career in films, TV, and theatre and of the lot, is one of the oldest living Bollywood actors. He is married to Supriya Pathak, also an actress. Some of his films include Maqbool, Roja, Finding Fanny, etc.

13. Rekha

Date of Birth: 10 October 1954 (age 69)

Rekha has starred in more than 180 films and is the recipient of several accolades, including one National Film Award. Her famous films include Umrao Jaan, Khubsoorat, Kalyug, and many more.

14. Jeetendra

Date of Birth: 7 April 1942 (age 81)

Jeetendra, the father of Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor has been the lead actor in several successful films and some of them include Parichay, Farz, Meri Aawaz Suno, Kinara, and many more.

15. Helen

Date of Birth: 21 November 1938 (age 85)

Helen Ann Richardson Khan known mononymously as Helen, is an Indian actress who once ruled the hearts as a celebrated dancer. She has appeared in over 1000 films, making her a prolific performer in Hindi cinema. She is known for her supporting, character roles and guest appearances in a career spanning 70 years.

16. Waheeda Rahman

Date of Birth: 3 February 1938 (age 86)

Regarded as one of Hindi cinema's most accomplished actresses, Waheeda Rehman has worked in more than 90 feature films, in a career spanning over five decades. She received a National Film Award and three Filmfare Awards. She was honoured with India's civilian awards; the Padma Shri in 1972 and the Padma Bhushan in 2011. She was also honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

This list does not end here. Apart from them, Saira Banu, Randhir Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Shakti Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Asha Parekh, and many others are some of the old living Bollywood actors that are still loved today.

