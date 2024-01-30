Fighter: Prem Chopra reviews Hrithik Roshan’s ‘lovely film'; calls his performance 'terrific’

The highly anticipated movie Fighter made its grand premiere in cinemas last week, captivating audiences with its adrenaline-fueled narrative and stellar performances by the cast. Marking the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, this aerial action thriller has been receiving rave reviews from viewers.

The film has also garnered admiration from within the industry. The latest addition to the list of admirers is veteran actor Prem Chopra, who couldn't contain his excitement about the movie. He lauded Hrithik's portrayal in particular, describing it as ‘terrific.’

Prem Chopra reviews Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

Legendary star Prem Chopra recently engaged in a conversation with Instant Bollywood following his viewing of the movie Fighter. When asked to share his thoughts on the film and the performances of the actors, Chopra effusively praised the production. He specifically appreciated Hrithik's performance, remarking, "Wonderful, Hrithik’s performance was terrific, plus the direction is terrific."

Highlighting the meticulous research evident in the film's creation, Chopra expressed his surprise at the depth of detail. He commended the filmmakers, stating, "I am surprised at the way they have researched the whole thing, they made it such a beautiful film, lovely film."

