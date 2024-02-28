Prem Chopra reminisces about being offered Godfather’s role in Hollywood film; 'I jumped on it'

Renowned for his portrayal of negative roles in cult classics like Do Raaste, Prem Nagar, Upkar, and Bobby, screen legend Prem Chopra has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. He earned widespread acclaim and established himself as the undisputed king of villainy on screen. His ability to embody negative characters with panache and depth set him apart, earning him a dedicated fan base.

Not only did Prem Chopra carve a niche for himself in the Indian film industry, but he also gained recognition overseas for his iconic negative roles. In a recent interview, he opened up about his experience working in English films, offering insights into his foray into international cinema.

Prem Chopra explains his decision to refrain from working in English movies

Prem Chopra, in an interview with ANI, revealed that he was offered the role of Godfather in a Hollywood film paying homage to Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film The Godfather. "I jumped on it because I was the godfather", he shared. However, upon reaching the set, he realized that his role wasn't pivotal to the plot but merely served as a reference to the film.

Reflecting on his experience in the 2012 film Heartland, predominantly in Punjabi-English with English as the predominant language, Chopra portrayed a Sardar character who staunchly refused to speak in English, citing a deeply held personal principle stemming from a profound experience.

Chopra disclosed that in the film, his character's son-in-law is based in America, and a prospective English girl was sent to seek his approval for marriage. However, Chopra found himself conflicted about allowing his son to marry into a community he viewed differently due to past experiences. He recounted incidents where individuals from this community mistreated Indians, including a close friend in the army who was denied a proper funeral after his death.

"We all served in the army. Those people treated Indians like animals. My best friend died, and they didn't even give him a respectable funeral. They just threw them away. I made a decision not to speak that language at all," Chopra explained. Despite this, he conveyed to the girl, "considering the surroundings you grew up in and finding you to be a very simple person, I deem you fit for the marriage."

In addition to Chopra, the film Heartland, directed by Fred Holmes, also featured Stephan M Singh, Amelia Jackson-Gray, and Divya Dutta.

Prem Chopra's work front

Chopra's illustrious career spans over six decades and encompasses over 400 films, where he is fondly remembered for his iconic negative roles. His memorable line, "Prem naam hai mera... Prem Chopra" (Prem is my name... Prem Chopra), from the Rishi Kapoor starrer Bobby, catapulted him to overnight stardom as a villain.

Throughout his career, the veteran actor has left an indelible mark in the industry with notable performances in films such as Upkaar, Purab Aur Pashchim, Do Raaste, and Phool Bane Angaarey, among others. Recently, he graced the screen in the action-thriller Animal, sharing the limelight with stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

