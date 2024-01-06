Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 6: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more attend Animal success bash; Raid 2 first poster OUT

On the eventful sixth day of January, the Bollywood industry was abuzz with significant occurrences. Ajay Devgn made a pivotal announcement and initiated the shooting for Raid 2, a sequel to his 2018 successful film, Raid. As the day unfolded, numerous celebrities graced the success bash of the film Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

The day was marked by noteworthy moments, and now, let's delve into the standout highlights that shaped Bollywood on January 6, 2024.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of January 6, 2024

1. Celebs attended the success bash of Animal

Following the phenomenal success of Animal at the box office, the makers organized a black carpet success bash in Mumbai, drawing the attendance of Bollywood's elite. The entire cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Prem Chopra, Saurabh Sachdeva, and more, graced the occasion. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, along with Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, Vidya Balan, Dino Morea, Vivek Oberoi, Farah Khan, and others added to the star-studded presence at the event.

2. The first poster of Raid 2 released

The makers of Raid 2 unveiled its first look poster today, featuring the legs and boots of IRS Amay Patnaik, played by Ajay Devgn. The poster's tagline, Amay Patnaik is back, hints at the return of Devgn as a conscientious government official in conflict with influential politicians.

Commencing its shoot on January 6th, the mahurat shot event was attended by Ajay, Ravi Teja, and producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. With an extensive filming journey spanning diverse locations like Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Raid 2 promises an engaging narrative filled with political confrontations and moral dilemmas.

3. The teaser of Fighter's next song Heer Aasmani unveiled

The teaser for Heer Aasmani, a song from the much-anticipated Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, has been unveiled by the film's makers. The teaser showcases Hrithik and Deepika donning Air Force uniforms and preparing for takeoff. With the caption Sky is the limit, the teaser hints at the soaring ambitions and aspirations of the characters. A brief glimpse of the camaraderie between Hrithik, Deepika, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi adds an intriguing touch. The complete song is set to be released on January 8, 2024.

4. Javed Akhtar calls the success of Animal dangerous

At the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival in Aurangabad, Javed Akhtar expressed concern about the success of certain films without explicitly mentioning Animal, a movie starring Ranbir Kapoor. Akhtar remarked on the danger posed by a film where a man instructs a woman to lick his shoe or justifies slapping a woman, and despite such content, the film becomes a blockbuster. The reference pointed towards the controversial scene in Animal, where Ranbir Kapoor's character asks Triptii Dimri to lick his shoe as a demonstration of her love.

5. Manoj Bajpayee talks about his equation with Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent interview with Jist, Manoj Bajpayee shared insights into his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan. When asked if they still encounter each other, The Family Man actor humorously stated that they don't meet these days as they now inhabit different spheres, and their paths don't intersect. Bajpayee reminisced that even in the past, their friendship was not of that nature. Shah Rukh had his own circle, and Manoj had his set of friends, but they were part of the same acting group.

