Prem Chopra REVEALS his two or three scenes were cut from Animal; admits 'love is still pouring'

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna has been creating a lot of buzz since its release. Even though the Sandeep Reddy Banga film continues to rock box office records, many have expressed their concern over the film's content and termed it 'misogynistic.' Veteran actor Prem Chopra who earned praises for his guest appearance in Animal, recently revealed in an interview that some of his scenes were cut from the film.

Prem Chopra feels two or three scenes of him which were cut from Animal were 'very good'

During a conversation with India Today, Prem Chopra opened up on his character in Animal. Sharing some details about his scenes, he mentioned that Animal was wonderfully made. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote the script himself with some help from two assistants and he was meticulous and very definite about what he wanted.

The veteran actor shared, "The film got very lengthy. It turned out to be a four-hour fifteen-minute film, so he (the director) had to cut it out. Hence, in this way, my two or three scenes were cut, which I thought were very good."

Calling it one of the games in the industry, Prem Chopra admitted that he is surprised that whatever his screen time is, people seem to have accepted him in a big way. "I still get views and information about it. I never expected that. I thought this was a special appearance, but the love is still pouring," Chopra added.

Speaking more about the film Animal, the 88-year-old actor shared that the film has done a tremendous business. "There is one section of people who have not liked it so much, because of the violence. But there is a section of people who have repeatedly watched the film, almost four times," he added.

Recalling how he met a fan from America at the party and said that he had seen the picture four times, the veteran actor said that fans have burst crackers in New York theaters as well. He shared, "That's why it has done tremendous business, it is one of the biggest blockbusters today. I am happy I was a part of that."

Meanwhile, Animal also casts Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles and the film was released on December 1.

