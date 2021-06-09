La Familia: Sharman Joshi on father in law Prem Chopra; Says latter is most happy in company of grandchildren

Sharman Joshi is married to Prem Chopra’s daughter Prerana. The couple got married in 2000, and were dating since their first year in senior college.

Prem Chopra is one of the most respected actors of Indian cinema, and is popularly known for playing the antagonist in several blockbusters. While we already know a lot about Prem Saab, Pinkvilla got in touch with his actor-son-in-law Sharman Joshi to know more about his father-in-law. The 3 Idiots actor is married to Chopra’s daughter Prerana. The couple got married in 2000, and were dating since their first year in senior college. Sharman reminisces about his first meeting with Prem Saab.

“It was very scary (laughs). I was secretly going around with his daughter since our first year in senior college, and we were discovered by my wife’s eldest sister, while I was dropping Prerana home. It was immediately reported to her mother, while her father was travelling out of town. So thankfully we didn’t face the immediate wrath or consequences. However, after a few days I was summoned. By then her mother was already dealing with me and she was not very happy that her beloved daughter was seeing a boy - who was doing some sort of theatre, wanted to be an actor, was hoping to take this forward and eventually get married to her daughter,” shares Sharman.

He further adds, “She had given me a clear understanding that this is not going to work out, and she was very right if I may so. I would do the same today, if my daughter wanted to marry a struggling actor, because she very well knew the struggles of a person who wanted to be an actor. However, she gave me a good choice. She said come back after a year, if you are still in love with my daughter and if you are making such and such amount of money, then you get married to her. Soon after, he (Prem Chopra) arrived and I thought he would be another level only - the villain onscreen that I had always seen. But he was very understanding, a gentleman and someone who has gone through the rigmarole himself to be an actor.”

He (Prem Chopra) was at that point of time, and even today a great achiever, has done some wonderful films, is full of humility and consistently has been the same person Sharman Joshi

Sharman is all praise for his father-in-law. “He was at that point of time, and even today a great achiever, has done some wonderful films, is full of humility and consistently has been the same person. My first impression of him was that and is still intact even today. He is a lovely human being. Initially he too was not very happy. He knew that I came from a theatre family and admired my uncle and my dad, his only worry was how Prerana and I would financially support our relationship. So over the years, Prerana and I met on and off under their very watchful eyes, our relationship grew stronger and they recognised that and accepted me as their beloved son-in-law. And now I think I am more dear to them than their daughter itself,” smiles Sharman.

Sharman adds that he has gotten a little more friendly with Prem Saab over the years. “We do talk about my career, and he tells me about his experiences too. Now with my father having passed away, I appreciate his presence in my life even more. Dad is a very simple guy, born and brought up in Shimla. From there he moved to Mumbai to chase his dreams, came with very little money and till today remains that wonderfully simple guy. He is very easy, relaxed, follows a very disciplined lifestyle with his share of exercise and eating the right food. In fact, of late he has even quit alcohol altogether,” shares Sharman, who’s favourite Prem Chopra film is the 1976 drama, Do Anjaane.

Sharman reveals that Prem Saab feels most happy when is in the company of his grandchildren. “He has three daughters and all are very close to him. So they gather around every Saturday for lunch at his residence, with all his grandchildren. Sometimes the son-in-law’s join them too, and we have a great time. It’s really fun to see dad then, because he is truly happy and will be smiling away seeing his grandchildren around,” Sharman signs off emotionally.

Also Read | La Familia: Naseeruddin Shah’s nephew Mohommed says, ‘Don’t go by his grey hair, he is very young at heart’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×