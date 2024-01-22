Prem Chopra says Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor is 'right choice' to play his biopic; calls him 'fine actor'

Prem Chopra is one of the most loved celebrities in the entertainment industry. The veteran actor recently made a special appearance in Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film has been creating a lot of buzz since its release. Even though the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film continues to shatter box office records, many have expressed their concern over the film's content and called it 'misogynistic.' In a new interview, Prem Chopra opened up about his Animal co-star Ranbir and said he is the right choice for his biopic.

Prem Chopra chooses Ranbir Kapoor to play his biopic

During an exclusive chat with India Today, when Prem Chopra was asked about a possible biopic, the actor said that Ranbir Kapoor is the perfect fit to play his biopic.

Explaining the reason behind choosing Ranbir, the veteran actor shared, "Ranbir Kapoor, he is a very fine actor. I am amazed at his performance in 'Animal,' he is just a great actor. He is in the bracket of the superstars; actually, he is already there. So he is the right choice to play Prem Chopra."

Prem Chopra feels two or three scenes of him which were cut from Animal were 'very good'

During an earlier conversation with India Today, Prem Chopra opened up on his character in Animal. Sharing some details about his scenes, he mentioned that Animal was wonderfully made but revealed that some of his scenes were cut from the film, which he felt were "very good."

The veteran actor shared, "The film got very lengthy. It turned out to be a four-hour, fifteen-minute film, so he (the director) had to cut it out. Hence, in this way, my two or three scenes were cut, which I thought were very good."

Calling it one of the games in the industry, Prem Chopra admitted that he is surprised that whatever his screen time is, people seem to have accepted him in a big way. "I still get views and information about it. I never expected that. I thought this was a special appearance, but the love is still pouring," Chopra added.

Meanwhile, Animal also casts Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles, and the film was released on December 1, 2023.

