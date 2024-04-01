Meet actress who worked with Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt but quit acting and got married at peak of her career

The Bollywood industry witnesses several actors and actresses trying to leave a permanent mark every day. Some get overnight success, while some struggle a bit more to reach the top spot. Some actors and actresses win the hearts of the audiences but later quit acting. This article will present one such actress who worked with actors such as Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and others but later quit acting.

The actress is none other than Pooja Batra, who has had a lot of success in her film career. Let's dive deep into her career.

Pooja Batra quit acting at the peak of her career and got married

Pooja Batra is the daughter of Ravi Batra, who was a Colonel in the Indian Army. The actress's mother was 1971 Miss India contestant Neelam Batra.

She has worked with many superstars, including Salman Khan, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty. Some of her superhit films are Haseena Maan Jayegi, Talaash, and Nayak.

But at the peak of her career, Pooja decided to get married. After working in 30 films, Pooja Batra married USA-based Dr Sonu Ahluwalia in 2002, moved to the US and quit acting.

But after 9 years of marriage, in 2011, Pooja filed for divorce from her first husband. According to various reports, Pooja was getting offers from Hollywood, but her husband was against the idea of her joining the film industry again.

Advertisement

The actress again grabbed headlines in 2019 for her personal life when she married actor Nawab Shah. He is known for his roles in Don 2 and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Pooja Batra is now happily married to her husband and is also very active on social media. She often shares pictures and videos of herself to keep her fans updated.

Recently, Pooja made a rare appearance at Baba Siddique's grand Iftar party. As she arrived, she posed with actor Shekhar Suman on the red carpet. She wore a black saree, accessorized with heavy Indian jewelry, and added red roses to her hair. Pooja shared photos of her look on Instagram Stories.

ALSO READ: Meet director who quit high-paying job to enter showbiz, made India's highest-grossing film and worked with Aamir Khan, Janhvi Kapoor