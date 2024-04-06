Adah Sharma opens up on buying Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment; 'I got overwhelmed with media attention'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Last year, Adah Sharma was seen outside the apartment of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, where he resided before his passing in 2020. Since then, the actor has been frequently questioned about the possibility of purchasing the property. Adah has now stated that she would prefer to address this matter when the time is appropriate.

Adah Sharma on buying Sushant Singh Rajput's house

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Adah Sharma responded to the question about buying the apartment, saying, “For now, I would just like to say that I live in everyone’s hearts. There is a right time to speak. When I had gone to see the place, I got overwhelmed with the media attention. I am a private person. I love being in the public eye for my movies but I have always been private. I guard my privacy.”

Expressing her sentiments further, the talented actress shared her disappointment regarding the negative comments circulating online about Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment being sold.

The Hasee Toh Phasee star expressed her belief that it's inappropriate to speak ill of someone who is no longer with us, especially someone like Sushant, who contributed to cinema with such remarkable films. She emphasized her respect for him and her desire to honor his memory by refraining from engaging in disrespectful discussions.

Advertisement

Adah firmly stated that while she can handle criticism directed towards her, she finds it unacceptable when people target those who cannot defend themselves. She said that she would address the topic of material possessions in due time, but for now, she finds happiness in knowing that she resides in the hearts of millions, rent-free.

Meanwhile, the actress's last big screen appearance was in Bastar: The Naxal Story. Her performance in Sunflower Season 2 also got a lot of appreciation from the audience. The series also features Sunil Grover and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput was overweight during Kai Po Che audition; Abhishek Kapoor recalls 'he worked hard'